Leganes extends unbeaten run after 0-0 draw at Celta in Liga

MADRID (AP) — Modest Spanish side Leganes held on to draw at Celta Vigo 0-0 on Friday, increasing its unbeaten streak in all competitions to eight games.

Leganes' defense limited Celta to Maxi Gomez's header that struck the corner of the goal-frame in the 73rd minute and a pointblank try from Brais Mendez that goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar did well to save with five minutes remaining.

Leganes, a small club from Madrid, edged up into 16th place in the Spanish league and level on points with Valencia. Both are four points from the relegation zone.

"We are happy to leave here with the point," Cuellar said. "We are improving, but we have to be critical of our game tonight. We let them push far up the pitch and we had to defend practically the entire match. Normally we would lose playing like that on the road."

The visitors' only scoring chance came when Youssef En-Nesyri's shot was saved by goalkeeper Ruben Blanco early in the second half.

The team coached by Mauricio Pellegrino hasn't lost since Oct. 27 when it fell at Levante 2-0 in La Liga. Its current undefeated run included eliminating Rayo Vallecano from the Copa del Rey, setting up a round-of-16 tie with Real Madrid next month.

Celta moved into eighth place after a third round without a loss under new coach Miguel Cardoso.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports