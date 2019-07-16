The Legend of the Big Red Camaro

This 1969 Camaro might be the most recognizable race car around

Could this be the most legendary build of all time? Well, that’s a steep claim, but the Big Red Camaro is a serious car. Not only does it churn out 2000-horsepower and have a top speed of a blistering 266-mph, this steel-bodied 1969 Camaro has conquered some serious feats during several racing events. Has this Camaro done it all? Practically.

The car’s owner, RJ Gottlieb, explains in the Hoonigan Build Biology video that the fastest Big Red has ever reached has been a blistering 266 mph. The ProCharger supercharged 598ci high-compression engine puts out 2000-horsepower, runs on methanol, and has no electronic engine management software whatsoever.

In addition to the insane power output, and impressive track record, the Big Red Camaro is somewhat of a Phoenix that rose from the ashes when it became engulfed in flames in 2016, which was a result of a loose fitting during a shakedown run at Buttonwillow Raceway in preparation for Pikes Peak. A year later, the iconic Camaro was back and better than ever. It would find its redemption when it would go on to complete the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

Source: Hoonigan



