The legend of Mr. C: How one man built New Brunswick's badminton dynasty

It's Thursday afternoon, school's out for the day, and the Canterbury High School gym is filled with the sounds of squeaking sneakers and rackets swatting birdies. What might be the premier high school badminton team in New Brunswick is back at it.

The players dutifully move through their cardio routine before shifting to drills. High clears, powerful smashes, deft drop shots are practised as the athletes find their form at the beginning of the 2019 season. In six weeks, they're off to the provincial championships, where a major milestone could be achieved.

The players need not look far for inspiration. Only up. Lining the very top of the gym wall at the far end of the building are provincial badminton championship banners. A lot of them. Enough that a second a row is required.

Since 1978, tiny Canterbury High School has hung more banners than there are roads in the rural western New Brunswick village. There are 39 in total over a 41-year period.

Much has changed over the years — the athletes, the rules, the school gym — but there's one constant with each banner: the coach.

Steve Crandlemere has established a dynasty, now in its fifth decade, with a level of sustained excellence that would make New England Patriots green with envy.

"I think a lot was based on the coaching," said student Mariah Hume, a key part in last year's title-winning junior varsity team. "Mr. C is a really coach.

"He's brought home all those banners."

In the mid 1990s, during one the school's lengthy stretches of consecutive championships, Crandlemere set a goal for the program: He'd link to hang 40 banners.

Overlooking his players on Thursday, Crandlemere said, "This could be the year."

Not a badminton player

The legend of Mr. C began in an inauspicious fashion.

Crandlemere wasn't much of a badminton player when he arrived to teach at CHS in 1974, but that didn't stop him from filling in when the coach and star local athlete, Bob English, would travel for sports. With English's growing number of commitments, Crandlemere took on more responsibility.

Following the 1978 championship, Crandlemere went to English to ask when they were going to start practising for the new season.

"He said, 'It's not we. If we're running a program this year, it'd be you,'" Crandlemere said.

The team fell into his lap. The dynasty came later, however. It was the 1990s before the school won another badminton championship.

"I wasn't really a badminton player in my younger years," he said. "I knew what Bob English taught me, and I loved the game of badminton."

