'Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time' Is the Best Video Game of All Time. Period.

Attempting to pare down the greatest video games of all time is a task and a half. What are you supposed to judge? There's the way certain titles influenced future games, and how incredible some of the graphics are. But ultimately, it comes down to good taste. We took a step back and looked at the general landscape, considering all the games that have inked their way into pixelated infamy, and came up with a list of probably 100 titles. We narrowed that down to 20, narrowed that down even more, and were left with the 10 video games that we think rightly represent decades of incredible gaming.

So with that-blows in a cartridge; mutters, "Is this thing on?"-here are the best of the best.