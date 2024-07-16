Legendary announcer Michael Buffer tops list of celebrities on hand for Home Run Derby

It simply isn’t a big event, a big showdown in America if legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer is not in attendance.

Buffer, known best for bellowing his signature, “Let’s get ready to Rumble” before championship boxing matches, was on hand Monday night at Globe Life Field to introduce to finalists in the MLB All-Star Game Home Run Derby.

It’s his fourth appearance at the All-Star game.

And the now 80-year old, he says he had no intention of missing the classic in Arlington and has no plans of slowing down.

“This is just a great event,” Buffer said.

Buffer was among a list of celebrities on hand Monday night.

They included Grammy singer Tori Kelly, Model and TV Personality Camille Kostek, model Luna Bilj and Influencer West Wilson.

Of course, there were host of former MLB stars in attendance.

The list of NFL players were former Cowboys Dez Bryant, Stephon Gilmore and Malik Jefferson, Brian Burns, Matthew Judon and Solomon Thomas. Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale was also on hand along with MLS stars Paul Arriola and Maarten Paes.

Former MLB star Harold Reynolds, who now works for MLB Network, compared the Home Run Derby to the NBA Slam Dunk contest as the premier event of the all-star weekend, outside of the game.

The only difference is the stars in MLB clamor to participate in the home run derby. That is not the case in the NBA any longer.

“And they fight to get in here too, which is really nice,” Reynolds said. “So we need it. I think the NBA needs to get back to that.”