Legendary snooker commentary Clive Everton dies aged 87 as Dennis Taylor leads tributes

Clive Everton, the legendary snooker commentator dubbed the ‘voice of the sport’, has died at the age of 87.

Everton, who worked for BBC TV for more than 30 years, founded the magazine Snooker Scene magazine in 1972, only stepping down as editor two years ago.

The World Snooker Tour released a statement following news of his death on Friday: "Clive Everton, one of snooker's greatest ever commentators and voice of the sport, has died at the age of 87.

"Everton devoted his life to snooker and covered the some of the sport's most historic moments as a broadcaster and journalist."

Everton, awarded an MBE in 2019, was a former player, reaching number 47 in the world. However, he was better known for his lengthy stint in the BBC commentary box, first starting in the 1970s.

His death comes in the week where, fittingly, players are vying for the Clive Everton Trophy at the British Open in Cheltenham.

Dennis Taylor, who worked in the commentary box with Everton, called him "a pleasure to work with".

The 75-year-old posted on X: "So sad to hear of the passing of Clive Everton. A wonderful commentator and was a pleasure to work with for many years. Condolences to all his family. RIP".

Current player Neil Robertson, another former world champion, added: "So sad. A voice I had heard many times from when I used to get video tapes of snooker sent to Australia as a kid.

"Meeting and have him commentate on my first televised matches meant so much. It made me feel part of the snooker family.

"Clive I'm sure was an inspiration to many of the great commentators we have today and warmed the hearts of millions watching at home. RIP."

Shaun Murphy wrote: “Sad to hear of the passing of snooker broadcasting royalty Clive Everton. Amazing twist of irony that players are competing this week for a trophy named in his honour. Impeccable timing until the end. Rest in peace Clive.”

