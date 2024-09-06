Legionnaires’ Disease Outbreak at Assisted Living Facility in New York Leaves 3 Dead, More than 20 Hospitalized

Officials are investigating the source of the outbreak at an assisted living facility for seniors in Albany

An outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at the Albany, N.Y., assisted living facility, Peregrine Senior Living at Shaker, has left 3 people dead and more than 20 others hospitalized.

According to a statement from the Albany County Department of Health shared with PEOPLE, the "total number of people that had been hospitalized in association with this outbreak since its start is 25; there are currently 11 people associated with this outbreak currently hospitalized; there have not been any new admissions in the last two days."

Legionnaires' disease is caused by exposure to a bacteria known as legionella, according to the Mayo Clinic, which adds that the condition is ”a severe form of pneumonia.”



“Most people catch Legionnaires' disease by inhaling the bacteria from water or soil. Older adults, smokers and people with weakened immune systems are particularly susceptible to Legionnaires' disease,” the outlet explains.

At Peregrine Senior Living at Shaker, the bacteria was found in the water.



"The New York State Health Department and Albany County Department of Health have taken water samples at Peregrine and done testing," officials said in their statement. Legionella bacteria was present in some samples and further testing is being done on those samples. Peregrine has installed water filters so that some showers and bathrooms are available for use."

Exposure can come from showers, faucets, or whirlpools, the Mayo Clinic says, adding that water from the ventilation system in a larger building can also be a cause.

The disease is not spread from person to person, however, and as the Albany Department of Health said in its statement, "Legionellosis is NOT contagious and cannot be spread from person to person. It is NOT a communicable disease and there is no threat to the community at-large."

Symptoms start with headache, muscle aches, and a fever that can go as high as 104° — but as soon as the second day, those with Legionnaires' disease may be coughing up blood and suffering shortness of breath and chest pain.

Antibiotics are the usual course of treatment, the Mayo Clinic says, adding that “The sooner therapy is started, the less likely the chance of developing serious complications. In many cases, treatment requires hospitalization.”

PEOPLE has reached out to Peregrine Senior Living for comment, but Peregrine executive director Kristyn Ganim issued a statement, according to the Associated Press, explaining “we have installed advanced water filters in as many locations as possible, including in designated bathing and showering locations.”

And according to a statement from Commissioner Maribeth Miller that the Albany Department of Health shared with PEOPLE on Sept. 6, “At this time, there are no new confirmed cases or fatalities related to the Legionella outbreak. We continue to monitor the situation closely and resident safety remains the top priority.”



