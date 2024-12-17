New legislation will keep children safe but no smacking ban, says Phillipson

Aine Fox and Caitlin Doherty, PA
·5 min read

Proposals on children’s safety have been described as “landmark” legislation by the Education Secretary although she said a smacking ban is not part of the plans.

Bridget Phillipson said too many children have been “failed” by the state in recent years, as she described the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill as something which will “seek to keep children safe”.

The Bill’s introduction in the House of Commons on Tuesday comes on the same day 10-year-old Sara Sharif’s killers are sentenced, in a case which has raised questions over safeguards around home-schooling.

Sara, whose battered body was discovered at her family home in Woking, Surrey, in August last year, had been pulled out of school by her family in the last months of her life, despite teachers having noticed marks on her face and referred her to social services.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case – which last week saw her father Urfan Sharif, 42, and stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, convicted of her murder, and uncle Faisal Malik, 29, of causing or allowing her death – prompted Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to say there were “questions that need to be answered” on protections for children.

Sharif claimed in a call to police after fleeing England for Pakistan that he “did legally punish” his daughter and that he “beat her up too much”.

Asked about the case and whether smacking would be banned as part of the Bill, Ms Phillipson told Times Radio: “I think we are dealing with someone who committed unspeakable brutality against his own daughter, ultimately killing her.

“So I think I’m slightly concerned about taking at face value what he would say about the justifications that he offered during that trial. But the wider point in terms of reasonable chastisement, of course, we will always look at these areas but we do not have any plans to legislate.”

Sara Sharif
Sara Sharif, 10, pictured at school before she was taken out to be home educated months before her death (Surrey Police/PA)

Campaigners have long called for an end to the legal defence of “reasonable chastisement” in England set out in the Children’s Act of 2004.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wales made any type of corporal punishment, including smacking, hitting, slapping and shaking, illegal in March 2022 while Scotland introduced a similar ban in November 2020.

Ms Phillipson told LBC she will “listen carefully” to what charities have to say on the issue, but added: “We’re not intending to legislate around this.”

Changes due to be introduced in the Bill include parents no longer having an automatic right to take their children out of school for home education if the young person is subject to a child protection investigation or under a child protection plan – meaning the child is suspected of being at risk of significant harm.

The proposed legislation will also give local authorities power to intervene and require school attendance for any child if the home environment is assessed as unsuitable or unsafe.

Other aspects will include new registers to identify children not in school, and a measure giving children a unique identifier number – akin to a national insurance number – in a bid to ensure issues can be tracked and shared across services “preventing children from falling through the cracks”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Ms Phillipson said the Bill is “landmark” legislation which will “seek to keep children safe”.

In a statement ahead of the Bill’s introduction to Parliament, she said: “In recent years, too many children have been failed by their last line of defence: the state.

“This Bill will be a seminal moment for child protection. No more words, no more lessons learnt. This Government will put children first at every turn.”

The Department for Education said measures in the Bill will ensure teachers and schools are always involved in decisions around safeguarding children in their area.

Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza said: “The urgency with which this legislation is being introduced to Parliament demonstrates the importance of these issues. It lays a foundation for change in many children’s lives – many of whom have been neglected or hidden by services working in silo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As Children’s Commissioner I have called on successive governments to introduce a unique identifying number for children and a register of all children not in school.

“Writing these two landmark measures into law will be of huge significance for any child currently at risk of harm in this country – it must now be supported by proper data-sharing between organisations so no child can become invisible in the system.”

The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) said the measures due to be introduced make “good sense, and frankly, cannot come soon enough”, while school leaders’ union NAHT also welcomed the Bill, saying the not-in-school register is an “important safeguarding measure…finally being taken after years of delay”.

The Government said the Bill will also see families better supported to stay together, in a bid to boost earlier intervention enabling some children to avoid having to go into the care system.

The Children’s Charities Coalition described the Bill as “promising” and having “the potential to transform how we help our most vulnerable children and families”.

But it said the doubling of the investment for Family Help services to £500 million next year aimed at enabling local authorities to support vulnerable families and protect children before, in the Government’s words, “issues escalate to tragedy” is not enough.

While the department branded it a “significant cash boost”, the coalition said: “The money announced today falls far short of what’s needed.”

The charities added: “Children and families desperately need – and deserve – sustained investment in early help services, mental health support and children’s social care. This needs to be underpinned by an ambitious strategy to tackle child poverty.”

There has also been a pledge from Government for a “backstop” law, which would limit the profit children’s social care providers can make, to be brought in if providers do not voluntarily put an end to profiteering.

Latest Stories

  • Canada finance minister quits after clash with Trudeau over Trump tariffs, spending

    Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland quit on Monday after clashing with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on issues including how to handle possible U.S. tariffs, dealing an unexpected blow to an already unpopular government. Freeland said she was quitting in the wake of a meeting last Friday with Trudeau, who asked her to take on a lesser post after the two had been arguing for weeks over spending. Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc - a member of Trudeau's inner circle - was quickly named finance minister of the minority Liberal government.

  • The Memo: Trump walks tightrope at Mar-a-Lago press conference

    President-elect Trump sought to thread a needle during his Monday press conference at Mar-a-Lago, pushing back at suggestions that his incoming administration would be dangerously radical, even as he avoided any whiff of actual backsliding. The version of Trump who appeared before reporters at his Florida resort was — at times — tonally different from…

  • Missing Hawaii Woman Hannah Kobayashi Shares Heartbreaking Message With Family

    Hannah Kobayashi, the missing Hawaii woman who was found last week in Mexico, has dashed her family’s hopes of a reunion. Kobayashi, 31, whose disappearance sparked a police investigation before she was found to have voluntarily left the country, told relatives she did not want to return to her home state, according to her family. Her sister, Sydni, posted a statement on her Facebook saying that she and her mother have not physically seen Hannah, but have spoken on the phone with her.

  • Woman who stowed away on Delta flight to Paris apprehended again, this time trying to get into Canada

    The woman who stowed away on a Delta flight from New York to Paris last month was taken into custody again, this time trying to sneak into Canada, multiple law enforcement sources tell CNN.

  • Chrystia Freeland's unexpected resignation sparks stunned reactions from all sides

    Chrystia Freeland's resignation as finance minister and deputy prime minister sent shock waves through Ottawa on Monday."Chrystia Freeland is a good friend, someone I work with very closely … This news has hit me really hard," Transport Minister and Treasury Board President Anita Anand said on her way into a cabinet meeting.Freeland announced her resignation in a letter written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that she posted to social media. In that letter, Freeland said Trudeau told her last w

  • Trump calls on Biden to stop selling unused portions of the border wall

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump on Monday called on the Biden administration to stop selling off unused portions of border wall that were purchased but not installed during his first administration.

  • ‘There’s Not A Darn Thing Anybody Can Do’: Rash Of Jan. 6 Pardons Will Mean Trouble, Former Prosecutor Says

    No president before has pardoned people who were “essentially his co-conspirators in crime," one legal expert said.

  • Canada Post says workers to return Tuesday after labour board ruling

    Operations at Canada Post will resume at 8 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Dec. 17, the company said, after the Canada Industrial Relations Board ordered a return to work.

  • Teen killer guilty of manslaughter not murder in basketball court killing

    The youngest of two brothers who fatally attacked a teenager on an outdoor basketball court was convicted by the judge of manslaughter not murder.Justice Eleanor Funk issued her decision just hours after lawyers finished their closing arguments Monday in the second-degree murder trial of a teen who was 16 years old when he was charged and can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. His older brother, who was 18 years old at the time of the killing, faces the same charge and is set

  • Steve Bannon Is Already Claiming Trump Can Run Again in 2028

    Steve Bannon is pushing Donald Trump to consider a third presidential term in 2028. The controversial political strategist suggested the two-term limit on U.S. presidents doesn’t count in Trump’s case because his terms in office were not consecutive. “I don’t know, maybe we do it again in ’28,” Bannon told the New York Young Republican Club Sunday. “Are you guys up for that,” he added to a loud burst of applause. “Trump ’28, come on, man!”

  • Candid photos of Syria's Assad expose a world beyond the carefully crafted and repressive rule

    Personal photos of ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad have surfaced from his abandoned residences, sparking ridicule among Syrians who until days ago were persecuted for criticizing his carefully crafted public image. The intimate and candid photos, reportedly discovered in albums from Assad’s mansions in the hills of Damascus and Aleppo, offer a stark contrast to the polished, glamorous image that Assad and his father projected as they led Syria for half a century. Syrians have been fascinated by the background glimpses of a seemingly normal family that held the country in an iron grip and bombed some their fellow citizens regarded as a threat.

  • MSNBC Host Explains Exactly Why Trump Is Stacking Second Term With ‘Political Losers’

    It's part of a "striking pattern," said Ayman Mohyeldin.

  • Luigi Mangione's Grandmother Left Family Members Millions, So Long as They Didn't Commit Crimes

    Mangione was arrested on Dec. 9 in Altoona, Pa. He's accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

  • New York Judge Refuses To Throw Out Donald Trump's Hush Money Conviction

    If he loses his remaining appeals, Trump would become the first convicted felon to serve as U.S. president.

  • California Man Dies After Being Mauled by 3 of His Own Dogs in San Diego Park: Reports

    Pedro Luis Ortega, 26, was fatally attacked by his three XL bullies in a neighborhood park on Dec. 13, according to reports

  • Canada Post may be in even worse shape after the strike — unless it pivots

    MONTREAL — Last week, Justin Trudeau said out loud what many were wondering as the postal strike dragged into its fourth week.

  • Holyrood bank smashed as stolen backhoe used for robbery; 4 arrested

    The front entrance and much of the wall of the RBC branch in Holyrood has been demolished. (Ted Dillon/CBC)The Holyrood branch of the Royal Bank of Canada was almost levelled early Monday when thieves used a stolen backhoe and other heavy equipment to break in and nab a bank machine, police said. The RCMP found an abandoned backhoe at the RBC branch — and a heavily damaged bank — when officers arrived at the scene on the Conception Bay Highway early Monday morning.The force was called around 3:4

  • What happens now with your mail? Canada Post said clearing backlog will 'take some time'

    Years after the longest Canada Post strike on record came to an end, a government report summarizing media coverage of the shutdown concluded "most of the effects of the strike were temporary" and only lasted "for a short time" after staff went back to work. But that was in December 1975. This year's strike has created a backlog of a "couple million" parcels during the busy holiday shipping season, according to Canada Post. Employees have been ordered back to work on Tuesday, but the company sai

  • My Best Friend Was A Con Artist Who Scammed Me Out Of $92,000. Here's How I Got Justice.

    "With trembling hands, I started reviewing every record from Mair’s case that I could find. I discovered she had lied to me about everything. I suddenly couldn’t breathe."

  • Senate Intel Committee Blocks CIA Job for RFK Jr. Daughter-in-Law

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr‘s elaborate scheme to get his daughter-in-law a top job at the CIA is coming apart at the seams, after the Senate Intelligence Committee reportedly blocked the move. Axios reported last Tuesday that the Department of Health and Human Services secretary nominee has been back-channeling support to get his former campaign manager Amaryllis Fox Kennedy nominated to deputy director of the intelligence agency under John Ratcliffe. The move is reportedly part of an effort to uncove