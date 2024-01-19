Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland lays out 2024 priorities

CBC

Council for the Town of Lunenburg has removed a councillor as deputy mayor after he was critical of the decision to rename Cornwallis Street to Queen Street, with one colleague calling his behaviour "disrespectful" and "disruptive."Just weeks on the job as deputy mayor after being elected in November, council voted on Jan. 9 to end Coun. Ed Halverson's term immediately. The position is usually for one year."I think it's chilling. It's anti-democratic. I think anyone who wants to run for council