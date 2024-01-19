Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland lays out 2024 priorities

Associated Press
A bill to create a bipartisan commission that would tackle the nation’s soaring debt and make policy recommendations to Congress won approval Thursday from a House committee. House Republicans are making the bill a priority, and the chairman of the House Budget Committee said “everything's on the table” regarding possible action to slow the federal government's increasing level of debt, now at more than $34 trillion. Many Democrats see the commission as an attempt to force cuts to Social Security and Medicare. The bill, approved by the GOP-majority committee by a 22-12 vote, would ask the commission to recommend ways to balance the budget at the earliest reasonable date and to improve the long-term solvency of Medicare, Social Security and other programs paid for through trust funds.