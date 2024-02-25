Legislators aim to lower prescription drug prices
Legislators aim to lower prescription drug prices
Legislators aim to lower prescription drug prices
James Middleton took to social media to share a warning after revealing sad news on Friday. See photo.
Talking about why Miley Cyrus was cast in the new movie ‘Drive-Away Dolls’ as a plaster caster of men’s privates, its makers have said it’s because the singer is obsessed with phalluses.
In a new interview with Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively revealed how she and Ryan Reynolds began their relationship with some ground rules
Adam Ruzicka's contract is being terminated by the Arizona Coyotes after he cleared unconditional waivers on Saturday. The Coyotes put him on waivers Friday after Ruzicka posted to social media a video showing him with a white powder appearing to be cocaine and a credit card on a counter. The team announced only that Ruzicka went on waivers for termination purposes and said it would have no further comment. The NHL Players' Association has 60 days to file a grievance on Ruzicka's behalf. Ruzicka
Los Angeles-based hairstylist Katie Burr was still getting to know her partner when she was diagnosed with stage 4 endometriosis
At least one member of the Republican National Committee is working to slow Donald Trump's attempted takeover of the organization by pushing to keep the committee neutral until Trump is officially the presidential nominee and avoid picking up his legal bills. Two draft resolutions are being circulated by Henry Barbour, a national committeeman from Mississippi, for consideration at the RNC's upcoming March meeting in Houston. Barbour said support for the resolutions among RNC members is growing but he does not yet have the needed cosponsors, and any resolutions would ultimately be nonbinding.
The man and woman are believed to be racking up large bills in Southend, Essex.
The “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit” 2024 Rookie is keeping up her swimwear style streak with this look
The 2024 election stakes are high. Key for the GOP: win back suburban women | Opinion
Howard Buffett's foundation, largely funded by his father Warren Buffett's contributions, has given $500 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
CNN’s Abby Phillip and former adviser to Nancy Pelosi Ashley Etienne react to former President Donald Trump’s comments about Black voters at a campaign event in South Carolina where he compared his criminal indictments to racial discrimination and called President Joe Biden a racist.
Christiane Amanpour speaks to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who has been speaking at the U.N. ahead of the 2-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers asked a New York judge Friday to suspend an $83.3 million defamation verdict against the former president, saying there was a “strong probability” that it would be reduced on appeal, if not eliminated. The lawyers made the request in Manhattan federal court, where a civil jury in late January awarded the sum to advice columnist E. Jean Carroll after a five-day trial that focused only on damages. A judge had ordered the jury to accept the findings of another
The Wisconsin Ethics Commission is recommending felony charges against a fundraising committee aligned with former President Donald Trump for allegedly conspiring to improperly line the pockets of a Trump-endorsed candidate who unsuccessfully challenged a powerful Republican critic of the former president. In a series of reports shared Friday with district attorneys' offices in the state, the bipartisan ethics panel laid out evidence of an alleged scheme to direct funds to the campaign of Adam Steen, a Trump-endorsed Republican who in 2022 unsuccessfully ran to unseat Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, one of the most powerful lawmakers in the state. Vos, who once likened Trump to the iceberg that sank the Titanic, ultimately defeated Steen by a narrow margin.
Alyssa Pointer-Pool/Getty ImagesThe already sticky situation in which Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis has found herself, which centers on her romantic relationship with Special Counsel Nathan Wade, may have just gotten stickier.Wade, the trial attorney Willis hired to help prosecute former President Donald Trump on state charges of election interference, allegedly visited the DA at home—occasionally arriving late at night and staying until the wee hours—some three dozen tim
"When your culture develops the world, creates the global hegemony, and is responsible for 90% of advancements...you are the main character."
The full episode will air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce attended his first Eras show in Sydney—and the couple had a post-show reunion straight out of a rom-com film.
The last time a human visited the moon was in December 1972 during NASA's Apollo 17 mission. Since then, there have been many foiled plans to go back.
The duo's encounter at the Versace fashion show in Milan felt very "Devil Wears Prada"