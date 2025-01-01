Lego display falls, injures 10 people at NYE ball drop event in Massachusetts, officials say

Ten people, including five children, were injured during a New Year's Eve celebration at a Massachusetts arcade on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

During a "Noon Year's Eve" party at In the Game, an indoor amusement center in Peabody, Massachusetts, a large Lego display fell during a balloon drop, landing on several patrons. The Peabody Fire Department responded to the center just after noon, local time, Department Deputy Chief Dan Dean told USA TODAY. It appeared that the Lego display of an arcade machine was connected to the netting that released the balloons, Dean added. Peabody is two miles east of Salem, Massachusetts.

Dean said 10 people were injured. Three adults and five children were transported to a local medical facility and two people refused medical service. Dean added he was aware of a woman who had been placed in a cervical collar (a brace for neck support) and a few people had sustained bruises.

The New Year's Eve celebration was sold out, according to an event listing on the In the Game website. It is unclear how many patrons were at the event during the incident.

In the Game denied comment about the incident when contacted by USA TODAY.

