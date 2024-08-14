LEGO rolls out 'Nightmare Before Christmas' set as Halloween approaches

What better way to mark the start of spooky season than with the debut of an exclusive LEGO set inspired by a classic Halloween movie.

The Danish company announced Tuesday that Jack Skellington and other “The Nightmare Before Christmas” characters have been eternally preserved in “brick form.”

The set, which will be available next month, brings the “eerie charm” and “playful details” of the movie to life, The LEGO Group said in a news release.

LEGO enthusiasts should “prepare to be immersed in a ghoulishly delightful world and give the holidays a macabre makeover.”

Thousands of people, including designer Simon Scott, voted for the design to be made into a real set. Scott, who participated in the LEGO IDEAS program, called the release of the set an “honor.”

“I’m a massive fan of LEGO builds and Disney Tim Burton’s 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' film, so I’m honored to see my creation come to life in physical brick form,” Scott said in a news release. “The film is such a family hit with young and old fans from around the world.”

Jack Skellington and other iconic "The Nightmare Before Christmas" characters reimagined in LEGO form.

‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ LEGO available come fall

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” LEGO set will be available on Friday, Sept. 6 online and in stores. The set retails for $199.99.

‘Iconic’ ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ locations, characters included

The LEGO group has taken “Nightmare Before Christmas” mania to another level, creating a display with 2,193 pieces that depict three “iconic” locations from the movie. It’s set to offer a “rewarding building experience” for fans and collectors alike.

When built, the “Nightmare Before Christmas” LEGO set will span across Spiral Hill, Jack Skellington’s house and Halloween Town Hall, according to the news release.

No “Nightmare Before Christmas” LEGO set can be complete without some of the film’s quirky characters. Jack Skellington, Sally, Santa Claus, Lock, Shock, Barrel, Zero the dog, and a two-faced brick-built figure of The Mayor are set to make their brick-form debut on “set.”

A number of accessories, including a lift-off roof revealing Jack Skellington’s Christmas formula, a detailed graveyard, a walking bathtub and the Town Hall lectern where Jack delivered his famous speech, are also included.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Halloween came early for 'Nightmare Before Christmas' fans: A LEGO set