LEGOLAND | Morning Blend

Latest Stories
- Entertainment Weekly
Heidi Klum takes off her shirt on “Hot Ones ”to cool down from heat, stuns host Sean Evans
The set just got a lot hotter.
- INSIDER
A timeline of David Beckham's alleged affair with Rebecca Loos, and what Victoria Beckham has said about it
A new book, "The House of Beckham," alleges that Rebecca Loos ended her affair with David Beckham after he didn't tip a waitress.
- People
Ariana Madix Fires Back at Instagram Troll Criticizing Her Legs in Daring Sheer Bodysuit on “Love Island USA”
One commenter got rude about Madix's workout routine — but she wasn't having it
- People
Blake Shelton Shares Hilarious Photo of Himself Biking Back to Hotel After He 'Drank So Much' in Italy
The country star celebrated his 48th birthday with wife Gwen Stefani in Italy
- People
Travis Kelce Wears 'Fearless' Friendship Bracelet as He Steps Out in Cannes with Jason and Kylie
The Chiefs star incorporated a nod to his girlfriend Taylor Swift during an appearance in France
- Hello!
Suki Waterhouse's thigh high lace stockings and sheer blouse are a sultry victorian housewife cosplay
Suki Waterhouse just showed off her post-baby bod in a sheer, victorian style lace top and thigh high tights. See photos
- People
Pregnant Hailey Bieber Strips Down to Show Her Bare Bump in a Bandana Top: ‘Just Cute Things’
The model is expecting her first baby with husband Justin Bieber
- Glamour
Kylie Jenner Responds to Comments Calling Her Face ‘F-cked up’
“Even if I did get so much surgery, I still don’t think it’s okay to talk about someone’s looks.”
- People
Jane Fonda Remembers 'Brilliant Actor' Donald Sutherland and Their 'Adventures' After “Klute” Costar's Death
"We loved working together," Fonda wrote in a tribute post to her late friend
- PA Media: UK News
Kate declares ‘We all love you so much!’ as William celebrates 42nd birthday
The Princess of Wales shared a photo of her husband with their children on social media on Friday.
- Hello!
Duchess Sophie steals the spotlight on day three of Royal Ascot in silk wildflower dress
Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, was summer personified in her third day at Royal Ascot, stunning crowds as she wore a floral-print silk dress from Suzannah London and bright pink hat.
- HuffPost
Pete Best Marks Paul McCartney's Birthday With A Really Cheeky Request
The former Beatles drummer, who was kicked out of the band in the early 1960s, made a public appeal to the rock icon on social media.
- Digital Spy
Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly shares ending hopes for Beth Dutton
Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly has shared her thoughts on how Beth Dutton's story should end.
- HuffPost
Dakota Johnson Reacts To Awkward Wardrobe Malfunction Like A Pro
“Should I get some Scotch Tape?” Jimmy Kimmel asked.
- Hello!
Princess Eugenie is a summer dream in hourglass sleeveless dress
Princess Eugenie couldn't have looked more like a summer dream than on day 1 of Royal Ascot. See photos.
- Yahoo Canada Style
Montreal Canadiens star Jake Evans and Emily Flat tie the knot in 'stunning wedding': 'You guys are magic!'
The Toronto-born NHLer, 28, proposed to his now-wife last summer during a romantic lakeside picnic.
- Robb Report
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas List Their New York Estate for $12 Million
Known as Long Meadow, the historic Georgian-style home rests on 12 acres of riverfront property in the Hudson Valley enclave of Irvington, about 20 miles from Manhattan.
- InStyle
Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Commanding "Secrecy" During Her Cancer Treatment
The couple has it under control.
- People
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Reunite to Surprise Daughter, 16, with Her First Car: 'Portia's New Porsche'
The reality stars came together amid their separation to gift their 16-year-old her own set of wheels
- Hello!
Zara Tindall's butter yellow organza gown and boater hat declared 'best dressed' at Royal Ascot
Zara Tindall is no stranger to Royal Ascot, and on the first day of the glamorous racing event the royal turned heads as she stunned in a butter yellow Laura Green dress and chic boater hat beside her husband, Mike Tindall