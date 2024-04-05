Legoland Windsor revs up for the launch of its new minifigure speedway rollercoaster
Legoland Windsor have been making the final checks to the world's first LEGO duelling coaster, Minifigure Speedway, which opens for the first time to guests on Saturday April 6. Minifigure Speedway will see riders reach speeds of up to 35 mph as they make their way around the dynamic dual-track. The new £10 million attraction will see racers take their rightful places alongside characters including Corn Cob Guy, Hot Dog Man and Bumblebee Girl in Team Legends and Team Allstars cars.