Leicester: Road closure planned for busy route into city

Traffic restrictions will be in place on a busy Leicester route as work on a major road improvement scheme continues.

Leicester City Council is carrying out highway improvements to the A50 Frog Island and Northgate Street to make it "safer" for pedestrians and cyclists.

The road will be closed to traffic at its inbound direction, between Abbey Gate and Sanvey Gate, from 8 January.

The works are expected to last up to 12 weeks.

Highways officials said the works will be the final phase of improvements carried out as part of the major redevelopment of the A50/Fiveways junction and its connecting roads in northwest Leicester.

Diversions will be put in place.

Improvements being made will create a "safer" and "more attractive" route with wider footpaths, a new off-road cycle lane, raised tables at junctions with key side streets, and an improved pedestrian crossing close to Salter Street Primary School.

The main carriageway is also being planned to be resurfaced in late-March.

Martin Fletcher, Leicester City Council director of highways, said he is trying to keep disruption to a "minimum".

He added: "This is a major scheme that will make huge improvements to this important route and its nearby neighbourhoods, including the new development at Waterside.

"It will create safer and more attractive routes for residents and pedestrians. But the work will also improve this important route and its busy junction for cyclists, for the public transport network and for motorists.

"The ongoing works mean that we will still need to manage a rolling programme of short-term and partial road closures as we approach the final phases of the complex scheme."

Work on the major improvement scheme is expected to be complete by late spring 2024, the council said.

