Leicester Square: Girl, 11, requires plastic surgery after being stabbed eight times in random knife attack, court hears

An 11-year-old girl who was stabbed eight times in a “random attack” in Leicester Square was a tourist on holiday in London with her mother, a court has heard.

The youngster was stabbed repeatedly and sustained wounds to her head, shoulder, wrist and neck in the terrifying incident on Monday.

The attack was stopped when members of the public intervened, Westminster magistrates court was told.

The girl remains in hospital receiving treatment to her wounds, and will now require plastic surgery to try to repair the damage.

Ioan Pintaru, 32, of no fixed address, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

It is said he was carrying a steak knife when he was arrested shortly after the stabbing.

“This was a random attack on a child in public”, said prosecutor David Burns.

Ioan Pintaru has been accused of the attempted murder of a 11-year-old girl in Leicester Square (Facebook)

He said the girl was “stabbed eight times to the body, and she sustained wounds to her face, shoulder, wrist and neck area.

“Fortunately members of the public intervened which prevented any further injury to the child.”

Mr Burns added the girl is “currently in hospital undergoing treatment, and requires plastic surgery for the injuries she sustained”.

Pintaru, a Romanian citizen, wore prison-issue grey clothes for the court hearing, and listened to proceedings with the help of an interpreter.

He was remanded in custody by District Judge Michael Snow until a hearing at the Old Bailey on September 10.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Leicester Square shortly after 11.30am on Monday, following reports of a stabbing.

An 11-year-old girl was found with stab wounds. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which were assessed as non-life threatening.

A court sketch of the suspect Ioan Pintaru (Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire)

It was initially thought the girl’s mother, a 34-year-old woman, was also hurt but police said on Tuesday it was later confirmed that blood from her daughter’s injuries had been mistaken for injuries of her own.

The stabbing is understood to have taken place outside TWG Tea shop, in front of the girl’s mother, and crowds of horrified tourists who were standing in the queues for the LEGO store and the M&M store.

A security guard from TWG Tea, named only as Abdullah, is understood to have intervened in the attack by accosting the knifeman.

He said he and his colleagues also gave first aid to the child until police arrived.

"I just saw a kid getting stabbed and I just tried to save her,” he said. “It's my duty to just save them.”

Another witness named only as Desmond told reporters: “It was so terrible, I've never seen a thing like that.

"I was heartbroken. I saw the woman was screaming with all her strength."

Police officers were stationed in the cordon at the scene (PA Wire)

A police cordon was in place surrounding the double doors of the TWG Tea Shop on Monday.

Met Detective Chief Superintendent Christina Jessah said on Monday: “This is a horrific incident and our thoughts are with the victims and their family. We will continue to provide support to them over the coming days and weeks.”

She praised members of the public and staff from local businesses, who “bravely intervened in this incident”. “They put themselves at risk and showed the best of London in doing so,” said Det Ch Supt Jessah.

“An urgent investigation is now ongoing and detectives are working to establish the details around exactly what happened.”

Pintaru was not asked to formally enter a plea to charges of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.