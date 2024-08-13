Leicester Square: Man charged with attempted murder after girl, 11, stabbed

A man has been charged after an 11-year-old girl was stabbed in central London.

Ioan Pintaru, 32, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article less than a day after the girl was injured in an attack in Leicester Square.

Initial reports suggested the girl's mum, 34, was also stabbed in the incident but police have confirmed blood from her daughter was mistaken as her own injuries.

Officers were called to the scene at 11.34am on Monday following reports of a stabbing.

The girl was found with stab wounds and was taken to hospital where her injuries were assessed as serious but not life-threatening.

Pintaru, who has no fixed address, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later on Tuesday.

A shop security guard described how he "heard a scream" and "jumped on" a man attacking the child before holding him down and taking the knife off him.

"I just saw a kid getting stabbed and I just tried to save her. It's my duty to just save them," Abdullah, 29, said.

He said he and his colleagues gave first aid to the child before police arrived within four minutes of the attack on Monday morning.

Police praised the bravery of those who stepped in to help.