Leigh-Anne Pinnock Says Little Mix Is “100% Going To Do A Reunion”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock hints that a Little Mix reunion will happen sometime in the future as The X-Factor UK winners pursue their solo careers.

Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jade Thirlwall went on hiatus following their Confetti Tour in 2022 and, at one point, considered staying together.

“The three of us have this genuine sisterhood, and no one else will ever get it,” Pinnock said in an interview with Dork. “In fact, that last tour was so beautiful that there were times when we asked if we should just carry on as Little Mix because it felt so good. I don’t think it would have worked at that point in our lives, though.”

It’s been two years since the group went on an indefinite hiatus, and Pinnock assures fans that a reunion will happen.

“I miss them so much. When you’ve worked so hard for something, and you finally get it, the idea of starting again is daunting, but I’ve been having so much fun. We’ve all said it, but it’s actually quite nice to have something of your own. We are 100% going to do a reunion; how can we not? But for this moment in time, we all need our own individual moments,” Pinnock said.

Pinnock said that going solo initially “petrified” her, but she feels that she has proven to herself that she can take on the challenge.

“I believe in my talent. I believe in myself and also, I just love to sing,” she added. “There’s plenty of things I could do. But I know music is where I’m supposed to be. I’m excited to see where it’s going to take me next.”

