Leighton Meester Reacts to Husband Adam Brody’s “Nobody Wants This” Kiss — but He Says His Wife 'Gets the Good Stuff'

Brody added that Meester "taught me" how to kiss and the viral moment wasn't even the "A-material"

Leighton Meester is weighing in on that viral kiss in Nobody Wants This.

On Sunday, Jan. 5, the Gossip Girl alum, 38, reacted to husband Adam Brody's steamy lip lock with his costar, Kristen Bell, in the hit Netflix romantic comedy series on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet.

When asked how she felt about the moment, Meester told Access Hollywood, "I don't mind. It's okay, I like it. How do I feel about the kiss? I think it's great."

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage From Left: Leighton Meester and Adam Brody at the 2025 Golden Globes

Related: Adam Brody and Leighton Meester Color Coordinate Their Looks for 2025 Golden Globes Date Night: 'Happy Accident'

Brody, 45, also interjected and revealed that the actress taught him everything he knows about creating an intimate scene. "She taught me," he said of the kiss. "I mean, you know, she gets the good stuff. That's not even like the A-material."

ADVERTISEMENT

Nobody Wants This follows “an agnostic sex podcaster [Bell] and a newly single rabbi [Brody] [who] fall in love," the streamer's synopsis reads. However, their romance begs the question — "can their relationship survive their wildly different lives and meddling families?"

The series, which is loosely based on creator Erin Foster's real-life love story, was renewed for season 2 on Oct. 10, 2024, just two weeks after its debut.

Netflix (L) Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in 'Nobody Wants This'

Related: Nobody Wants This Ending Explained: Here's Where Noah and Joanne Leave Off — And What It Means for a Potential Season 2

At the New Yorker Festival on Oct. 26, Bell's husband, Dax Shepard, recalled the moment he saw the kiss go down onscreen. "We watched that scene together, the kissing scene, which I'd argue is the very best kissing scene ever, ever put on film," he said. "And my best friend, Aaron, from childhood, he goes, 'Does she ever kiss you like that?' No, I didn't even know she could kiss like that."

ADVERTISEMENT

Bell, 44, also previously told E! News that Shepard enthusiastically responded to her steamy scenes with Brody. “Even I can acknowledge watching it, like, ‘Whoa, that’s hot,’ ” she laughed. "My husband said the same thing. Like, watching the first episode he was like, ‘Oh my God, I want you to kiss him so badly.’ "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nobody Wants This season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.



Read the original article on People