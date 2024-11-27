Leisure centre closure a 'surprise' to councillors

Baildon Recreation Centre was used by a "small number" of groups, the council said [Google]

Plans to close a leisure centre came as a "surprise" to a town council which said it would be a "loss for residents".

Baildon Recreation Centre was "no longer viable" as it required £913,000 worth of maintenance to keep it "safe, accessible and functional", a report to Bradford Council said.

Baildon Town Council said it was "surprised and concerned" to learn of the plans "especially as there hasn’t been direct consultation on the issue with Bradford Council".

Bradford councillor Sarah Ferriby, portfolio holder for healthy people and places, said the decision to close the centre next April was "not taken lightly".

The decision comes as the authority tries to meet a £40m shortfall for the next year.

The leisure centre, on the banks of the River Aire, includes a sports hall and dance studio.

'No notice of closure'

It is used as a base for outdoor learning and adventure activities for schools, youth groups and community organisations.

Councillor John Turner, chairman of Baildon Town Council, said: “The closure of the centre would represent a loss of facilities for local residents.

"The matter will be discussed by the town council at the earliest opportunity and when more information becomes available.”

Shipley councillor Anna Watson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “As ward councillors we had no notice of this closure and local people are also hearing about this for the first time.

“We expect Bradford Council to engage with us, Baildon Town Council, and the local community to come forward with solutions to ensure people still have access to affordable sports facilities in the local area.”

Ferriby said since February the authority had been looking at sports infrastructure across the district and "in doing so we have identified over half a million pounds worth of savings which can be made in the next two years".

She added: "Although the centre is underused and in need of costly maintenance work, the decision to close it was not taken lightly.

“There are a small number of groups who still use the Baildon facility on a regular basis and we are working closely with them to find suitable alternative venues for them to continue their activities.”

She said the savings from the closure would "allow us to continue providing high-quality sports and leisure services across the district".

