Lenexa man drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening, officials say

A man from Lenexa drowned Saturday in Lake of the Ozarks, authorities said.

Delphine Mwombeki, 33, got into the water from a dock around 5:45 p.m. in Raccoon Hollow Cove and didn’t resurface, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol incident report.

Officials did not disclose the events leading up to Mwombeki getting into the water but said he was not wearing a safety device at the time.