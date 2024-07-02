Lenexa works on 2040 comprehensive plan
Laurence Tribe explained what the Supreme Court decision means in "practical purposes" and it's "devastating."
The MSNBC host revealed how the former president's case could be back in court sooner than anyone realizes.
One person suggested President Joe Biden take advantage of the ruling and "fire the Court and appoint one that doesn’t work for Trump."
Clearly President Biden had a bad debate night. But the Supreme Court gave him a possible way out.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) held a news conference that was brutally crashed by protesters on Monday afternoon as she sought to rally support for Steve Bannon before he surrendered to start his four-month prison sentence. Greene trekked north to Danbury, Connecticut, to stand alongside her fellow MAGA loyalist, who wrapped his arm around her while he attempted to martyr himself as a victim of political persecution. Behind Greene at one point was a sign that read, “bleach blonde, bad built
After being AWOL at last week’s presidential debate in Atlanta and her husband’s criminal trial in Manhattan, Melania Trump surfaced on Monday in The Big Apple.According to photos published by the Daily Mail, the former model and first lady was seen Monday in a black coat and shades carrying luggage into Trump Tower, where she and Donald Trump stay when not in Florida at Mar-a-Lago.Her conspicuous absence from the debate last Thursday raised eyebrows as President Joe Biden’s wife was in clear vi
‘You are not a stable adult and are not fit for office’ said former lawmaker from Wyoming
More than 7 in 10 voters have already decided whom they will vote for in the November presidential election, according to a new poll. The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released Monday showed 72 percent of respondents said they have already made up their minds, while 28 percent said they are still weighing their choices. That’s a…
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Donald Trump has said repeatedly he could settle the war between Russia and Ukraine in one day if he’s elected president again. Russia’s United Nations ambassador says he can’t.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity leaves Judge Tanya Chutkan to determine how much of the federal criminal case involving Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his defeat to Joe Biden in the 2020 election can survive. The 6-3 ruling on Monday, with the court's conservatives in the majority, declared that Trump has broad protection from criminal prosecution for actions that fell within his official responsibilities as president under the U.S. Constitution. The court delegated to Chutkan, a judge on the U.S. district court in Washington, the complex task of determining how to apply that immunity in the four-count criminal indictment obtained last year by Special Counsel Jack Smith.
“The fact that you haven’t done that says quite a bit to me,” the CNN anchor and debate moderator tells Sen. Chris Coons The post Jake Tapper Pushes Biden Campaign Cochair to Hold 2-Hour Press Conference to Prove President’s Acuity appeared first on TheWrap.
J. Michael Luttig said the decision represented the "unsouling" of America.
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released a video message to Canadians on Canada Day. Here's what he had to say, in his own words.
America faces “two choices between bad and worse,” according to a panel of current and former CEOs.
The liquor licenses for two of former President Trump’s golf courses in New Jersey have not been renewed as state officials probe whether his conviction in his hush money case affects the holding of those licenses. The New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control did not renew the liquor licenses of Trump National Golf Club…
"Hey King Biden, this would be a great time to get rid of billionaires."
Cynthia Bélanger has been waiting two years to start building her life with her husband, who's originally from Cuba, in Quebec. But as time drags on, she's had to face the possibility that sponsoring her spouse through the family reunification program might be simpler in another part of the country. "The only option I'm left with is to move," said Bélanger, who has her sights set on New Brunswick."It's clear there's nothing left for me here," she said.The Legault government has imposed a thresho
Vladimir Putin has proved quite reluctant to strike directly at the West over its support of Ukraine. But that may not change.
Analysts discuss what happens now that the U.S. Supreme Court has decided anything a president does in an official capacity is immune to prosecution.
The US was wrong in thinking it won the Cold War, and is now "just one step away from losing it completely," Dmitry Medvedev said.