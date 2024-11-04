How Lenny Kravitz Feels About Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Calling Off Their Engagement

Lenny Kravitz has been Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's #1 fan ever since they got together, but apparently he's taking their recent split in stride. A source tells Page Six that the legendary musician has "no hard feelings" towards Channing, "understands that these things happen," and "just wants them to both be happy."

That said, Channing and Lenny had grown "really close over the past few years" and Channing "felt a strong bond with Lenny" which was "mutual on Lenny’s end." Channing even showed up at Lenny's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony!

Rodin Eckenroth - Getty Images

In case you haven't been paying attention to Lenny's many musings on Channing and Zoë, he's had a lot to say over the years—all of it extremely complimentary. Back in May, Lenny told Radio 2 that Channing's "a really great guy, he was raised well, so he’s got manners, he’s charming, he’s a soulful human being, and so he’s become part of the family quite quickly. He fits and they’re in love. We’re going to have a wedding next year.”

And before that in March, Lenny told Sherri Shepherd “We get on really well...We have our own relationship as well. We hang out. We talk. He’s a very soulful human being. He was raised well. He has manners and class.”

And before THAT in January, he told People that Channing and Zoë had “something that’s naturally special" and "They also do the work. They are dedicated. That’s what it’s all about. It’s beautiful to watch.”

If you're now feeling somewhat:/ about this breakup, fun fact:

