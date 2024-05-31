Lenny Kravitz hasn't been in a relationship in nine years

The 60-year-old music icon has shared in a new interview with The Guardian that he is committed to celibacy until he finds the right partner. However, the It Ain't Over 'til It's Over hitmaker added that while he would like to be in a relationship, he doesn't know if it would work. The rocker was previously married to actress Lisa Bonet, with whom he shares his daughter Zoë Kravitz, 35. Elsewhere in the interview, Lenny opened up about an experience he had when he was 13, when a woman in her 20s had initiated sex with him.