Lens extends unbeaten league run to 8 games with a 3-0 win at Clermont. Marseille visits Strasbourg

PARIS (AP) — Lens extended its unbeaten run in the French league to eight games with a 3-0 win at Clermont in an ill-tempered match on Saturday.

Club-record signing Elye Wahi opened the scoring for Lens with an 11th-minute header but was sent off in first-half stoppage time, along with Clermont defender Alidu Seidu.

Lens remained in sixth place but moved one point behind fifth-place Reims ahead of Sunday's games. It is some turnaround for Lens after losing four of its first five matches.

Lens goalkeeper Brice Samba, who is a backup goalie for France, prevented an equalizer with a stunning close-range stop from striker Grejohn Kyei in the 26th.

Wahi, who joined this summer from Montpellier for 35 million euros ($38 million), was shown a second yellow card and sent off following a heated verbal exchange with Seidu, who was shown a straight red card moments later. That decision angered Clermont coach Pascal Gastien and he got sent off from the dugout.

Lens controlled the second half, adding further goals through midfielder Adrien Thomasson in the 50th following a poor clearance from Clermont goalkeeper Mory Diaw, and striker Wesley Saïd's low shot in the 82nd.

Later Saturday, Marseille was at coach Patrick Vieira's Strasbourg badly needing a win after only one victory in the past eight matches.

