Leo Varadkar blamed by Irish coalition partners for referendum losses

The Irish leader has been heavily criticised

The Irish leader faced criticism from within his own government after it suffered a landslide defeat in referendums on changing the Irish constitution’s language around women in the home.

Friday’s poll resulted in the heaviest ever no vote for any referendum in Irish history and sparked a round of recriminations within the coalition, with Green ministers accusing Leo Varadkar of leading a lacklustre campaign.

Ireland’s coalition government admitted on Sunday that it had failed to make a strong case for changing articles about women, marriage and family.

“We failed to articulate to the electorate why they should vote Yes and Yes in the referendums”, Pippa Hackett, the minister for agriculture, told RTE radio. “It’s a complex issue and there were many reasons why people voted ‘No’. We did maybe get the language wrong.”

Others have been more critical of Mr Varadkar.

Joe O’Brien, the Greens’ junior integration minister, told the Irish Independent: “It would have been good to see more people knocking on doors.”

“Certainly from our point of view in the Green Party we got people out, I am not sure what the other parties were doing,” he told the newspaper.

Criticism from Green Party

The Irish Independent also cited another Green Party source blaming Mr Varadkar for holding the referendum on International Womens’ day, but not campaigning forcefully enough to remove a clause in the constitution that said “women in the home” serve their country.

Mr Varadkar also faced criticism for saying in a television interview last week that care was “very much a family responsibility”, a remark that took off on social media and was seen by some as a repudiation of the state’s responsibilities.

The current wording of the constitution obliges the government to make sure mothers do not have to seek work out of economic necessity.

The government had pushed for proposals to amend Ireland’s 1937 constitution by changing articles dealing with womens’ duties in the home and the definition of marriage and family.

All Ireland’s main parties, including Mr Varadkar’s Fine Gael, its Fianna Fáil and Green coalition partners, and opposition Sinn Fein and Labour parties, had backed yes votes.

Mr Varadkar warned a “no” vote would set the country back.

Polls had suggested both amendments would pass, although a large number of voters remained undecided.

‘Two wallops’

But the simultaneous referendums on Friday - one for each section being amended - returned what Mr Varadkar acknowledged was “two wallops” of no votes.

Sixty-Seven percent of people voted no in the “family” referendum on the definition of marriage.

The “care” referendum on womens’ role in the home was defeated by 73.9 percent to 26.1 percent.

Turnout was just 44 percent - a significant drop from the abortion referendum in 2018, which had a turnout of 64 percent.

The stakes were lower this time, however, and the government is expected to survive the defeat.

An exit poll commissioned by the Irish Independent found that “no” voters cited a lack of clarity and mistrust of the government for voting against the proposals.

The poll, which used the AI tool Chat GPT to analyse tens of thousands of words submitted by respondents, also highlighted contentment with current laws or beliefs in marriage, concerns about the legal and social complications and specific issues with the wording of the proposals.

‘Family amendment’ rejected

Voters were asked to approve changes to article 41 of the constitution.

The “family amendment” proposed to insert a line obliging the state to protect the institution of the family “whether founded on marriage or on other durable relationships.”

It would also have amended the following clause from: “The State pledges itself to guard with special care the institution of Marriage, on which the Family is founded, and to protect it against attack,” to: “The State pledges itself to guard with special care the institution of Marriage and to protect it against attack.”

The “care amendment” would have removed two subclauses singling out the contribution of “women within the home” and obliging the state to “ensure that mothers shall not be obliged by economic necessity to engage in labour to the neglect of their duties in the home.”

They would have been replaced with a single new article recognising “care, by members of a family to one another by reason of the bonds that exist among them” and a promise that the state “shall strive to support such provision.”