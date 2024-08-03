Leonard Engelman Dies: Emmy Nominated, Lifetime Achievement Award-Winning Makeup Artist Was 83

Leonard Engelman, who lobbied the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to install a makeup branch and served as its first governor when they did so, died Thursday at 88 in Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

His death was confirmed by the Cinema Makeup School in Los Angeles, but no cause has been given.

Engelman worked on such films as Rocky IV, The Princess Diaries, Batman & Robin and How the Grinch Stole Christmas and did Cher’s makeup for more than 30 years.

He also served as an Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences VP and board member for many years.

Born in Burbank, he was the son of a Hollywood makeup artist. Engelman graduated from Burbank High School, and received his first film credit on Alfred Hitchcock’s Topaz (1969).

Engelman received Emmy nominations in 1972 for an episode of Night Gallery and in 2001 for the miniseries Jackie Bouvier Kennedy Onassis. He was honored with a lifetime achievement award from the Hollywood Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists Guild in 2017.

Working as Cher’s personal makeup artist, Engelman was with her on photo shoots and her films Moonstruck (1987), Suspect (1987), The Witches of Eastwick (1987), Mermaids (1990), Faithful (1996), Tea With Mussolini (1999) and Burlesque (2010).

Engelman also handled makeup for Sylvester Stallone on Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), Rocky IV (1985) and Cobra (1986).

His other clients included Debra Winger and Meg Ryan.

Engelman was part of the Cinema Makeup School in Los Angeles and was a member of Local 706 of the makeup and hairstylists guild for more than five decades.

Survivors include his wife, Esther Engelman, children, Steven, Kimberly, Anna and Jennifer, and six grandchildren.

