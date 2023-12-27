Leonard Singer: Long-standing Isle of Man politician dies

Leonard Singer represented Ramsey in the House of Keys for a total of 11 years

Tribute has been paid to "enthusiastic and dedicated" politician Leonard Singer, who has died following a long illness.

Mr Singer, 80, represented Ramsey in the House of Keys for a total of 11 years, coupled with a three-year spell in the Legislative Council.

He was also elected to Ramsey Commissioners three times, most recently in 2021.

Current chairman Albie Oldham said he played an "active role" for many years.

Born in Manchester, Mr Singer trained as a pharmacist, qualifying from Liverpool College of Pharmacy in 1966.

He first entered politics in 1973 when he was elected to Stockport Metropolitan District Council, where he served until 1986.

After moving to the Isle of Man he set up a pharmacy in Ramsey, before being elected to the town's local authority in 1991. He served as chairman in the 1995-96 municipal year.

First elected to the House of Keys in 1996, he held the seat until being elevated to Tynwald's upper chamber in 2003.

He resigned in 2006 to again stand for the Keys in protest over plans to cut the 24-hour opening of Ramsey Cottage Hospital, but lost out to sitting MHKs Allan Bell and Anne Craine.

A long-term supporter of the hospital, he was chairman of its League of Friends for several years.

After another spell on the local authority, he re-entered national politics in 2011, serving as Deputy Speaker, but lost his seat in 2016.

After unsuccessfully standing again in 2021, he joined the local authority for a third time.

Mr Singer also helped to organise the island's annual Holocaust Memorial Day commemorations.

Paying tribute, Mr Oldham said: "Leonard was an enthusiastic and dedicated member of the board who had played an active role in politics for over 50 years.

"I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to Leonard's family and friends."

