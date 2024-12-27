Leonard Williams, defense, Mike Macdonald all-out blitz call push Seahawks past Bears 6-3

Geno Smith got sacked — tripping over his own running back.

The Seahawks saved themselves from a fumble return for a touchdown, because their tight end’s leg touched an opponent.

This was ugly.

But what about this Seahawks season has been pretty?

Two field goals by Jason Myers, seven sacks by six different players, including two by defensive end Leonard Williams, and coach Mike Macdonald’s all-out blitz call on Chicago’s final play, in Seattle territory, is how the Seahawks escaped Soldier Field on a short Christmas week with a 6-3 victory to stay alive for a playoff spot.

It was the lowest-scoring game in the NFL this season. At times the Seahawks, who flew across the country on Christmas Day three days after they lost at home to Minnesota, were just trying to get through it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Geno Smith (17 for 23, 160 yards) and the Seahawks offense could not sustain drives all night. So it was left to Macdonald’s Seattle defense.

He, and it, won the game.

Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams converted a fourth and 6 against a triple blitz Macdonald called with just over 2 minutes left. A 15-yard pass off Williams’ back foot to DK Moore gave Chicago a first down near midfield. But on first down Williams fumbled a shotgun snap. By the time Chicago’s QB picked up the ball, Leonard Williams had his second sack of the game.

On third and 14, Caleb Williams scrambled and completed a pass to former Washington Husky Rome Odunze for 15 yards to the Seattle 40-yard line. With 20 seconds left on fourth and 10 from the 40, the Bears did not try a 58-yard field goal to tie.

Coach Mike Macdonald put nine defenders on the line. And he brought most of them. The offensive line for the Bears (4-12, losers of 10 straight games) couldn’t block half of them. Safety Coby Bryant blitzed free off the left edge into Caleb Williams, who chucked a desperation heave to the middle of the field. Cornerback Tariq Woolen intercepted the prayer. And the Seahawks won.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the sideline, coaches and players slapped Macdonald on the back and shoulder for his all-out-blitz call.

And Seattle stayed in contention for a playoff spot.

Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

The Seahawks (9-7) got their fifth consecutive road win, tying the second-longest road streak in franchise history. They now need eliminated Arizona (7-8) to beat the first-place Rams (9-6) in Inglewood, California. That would make Seattle’s game next week at Los Angeles for the NFC West title and home playoff game.

The Seahawks could still make the playoffs with the Rams winning Saturday and then Seattle beating L.A. the first weekend of January, but only if they get massive help for a strength-of-victory tiebreaker.

Per NFL: If the Rams beat the Cardinals Saturday, the #Seahawks need at least 3 (preferably more) of these 6 teams to lose in order to stay alive into week 18 on the strength of schedule tiebreaker:



MIN (vs GB)

BUF (vs NYJ)

SF (vs DET)

WAS (vs ATL)

CIN (vs DEN)

CLE (vs MIA) — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 24, 2024

Running game without Kenneth Walker

Hours after the Seahawks put lead runner Kenneth Walker on injured reserve with what general manager John Schneider said is a high-ankle sprain, Seattle rushed for 53 yards on the opening drive. That was 29 yards by Charbonnet and 24 by third back Kenny McIntosh. That set up offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb to use what he’s rarely been able to effectively all season: the play-action pass.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith used it to throw to his wide receivers, tight end Noah Fant, to Charbonnet. Smith faked his handoffs to throw while under center, and out of shotgun. It was more the array of the playbook Grubb has been trying to get to.

Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) hands the ball to running back Zach Charbonnet (26) against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Crisis--and lead lost--averted

For a moment, it appeared the Bears had taken a 9-6 lead late in the third quarter.

Seahawks tight end Pharaoh Brown lost the ball while falling onto a Bear going down into a tackle pile at the end of a short catch and run. Chicago’s Kyler Gordon came out of the pile with the ball. The Seahawks thought Brown was down and it wasn’t a fumble, so no one reacted to Gordon walking then jogging 62 yards to the opposite goal line. Referee Scott Novak announced the ruling on the field was a fumble recovery and apparent touchdown for Chicago.

On the Seahawks sideline, coach Mike Macdonald looked disbelieving.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was right.

A quick review of the video replay by the league’s officating office in New York determined Brown’s leg was contacting Gordon as the Bears defensive back got off the ground to begin his leisurely return. Gordon was ruled down by contact. Seattle stayed ahead 6-3, because of its tight end’s leg.

It was the third time the Seahawks had moved the ball into Chicago territory. They had only two field goals to show for it into the fourth quarter.

2-minute drill works again

Grubb and Smith continued to be at their best in hurry-up mode. The Seahawks used another effective 2-minute drill at the end of the first half to take the lead. And they overcame a return of extra-curriculars about DK Metcalf to do it.

On the first play of the possession with 2:32 left in the second quarter, after Chicago had tied the game, Charbonnet ran for 9 yards. But Metcalf and Chicago defensive back Tyrique Stevenson pushed at each other at the end of the play. Metcalf didn’t like one of Stevenson’s shove. He pushed the Bears DB three times with arm and hand thrusts into Stevenson’s face mask. That drew two penalty flags. Officials penalized Metcalf for unnecessary roughness, turning second and 1 into a second and 16.

Grubb then called two tunnel-screen passes to tight end Noah Fant, for 13 and 12 yards. That got Seattle to midfield. Smith’s 14-yard pass to Metcalf inside set up Jason Myers’ 50-yard field goal with 26 seconds left in the half. The Seahawks led 6-3.

It was Myers’ eight field goal this season made from 50 of more yards, extending his franchise record. It set a season-high for Myers in his 10-year NFL career.

Devon Witherspoon. Again.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon continued his brilliant season, though minus some of the interception, touchdowns and sacks he had when he made the Pro Bowl as a rookie and fifth-overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Witherspoon started and played most of the game inside as the slot cornerback in nickel defense. He had three tackles for losses. The third was in the third quarter, on an all-hustle play that makes him a weekly staple on the coaches’ film meetings with the team. From the other side of the field, he ran inside to stop Bears running back D’Andre Swift running to his left on a tunnel screen.

Witherspoon also got his first sack of the season. It was a generously scored one, forcing Bears quarterback Caleb Williams to run out of bounds to avoid his hit at the end of a scramble for zero yards.

Josh Jobe injured

Cornerback Josh Jobe, claimed off waivers from Philadelphia this summer, started his sixth game of the season. He was outside at cornerback when Witherspoon was inside as the nickel defensive back, as he was most of the game.

Jobe had four tackles before he left in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.

Jobe’s injury is why third safety Rayshawn Jenkins was on the field for his third-down sack of Williams to end a Chicago drive to midfield to preserve Seattle’s 6-3 lead.