Leonardo Di Caprio pledges one million dollars after ‘devastating’ LA fires

Hollywood star Leonardo Di Caprio is donating one million dollars (£819,000) to support “urgent needs and post-fire recovery efforts” in the wake of the catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires.

The Oscar-winning actor and environmentalist made a pledge in collaboration with his organisation Re:wild and its rapid response program, after at least 25 people were killed and thousands of homes destroyed in the Californian disaster.

“The Los Angeles wildfires are devastating our city,” Di Caprio wrote on his Instagram story.

A coastline view shows properties damaged by the Palisades Fire (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

The 50-year-old said the funds will support “urgent needs and post fire recovery efforts” with initial aid immediately benefitting organisations including the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation and the World Central Kitchen.

It will also offer “organisations on the frontlines providing much-needed resources to our first responders and firefighters, and the people, animals and communities who need it most”.

The actor said his environmental conservation organisation was “uniquely positioned to respond to environmental disasters and emergencies” having co-founded it with a group of conservation scientists.

The donation from Di Caprio will also benefit the California Community Foundation’s wildlife recovery fund, which also saw a substantial pledge from Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria and her foundation this week.

The actress offered one million dollars (£819,000) to the organisation alongside the Latino Community Foundation (LCF), which she earmarked from a part of the 50 million dollar (£41 million) Courage and Civility Award she received from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in March.

Longoria volunteered with Global Empowerment Mission and visited World Central Kitchen’s Eaton Fire operations on Wednesday, while it appeared Foo Fighters star Dave Grohl celebrated his birthday making meals for displaced families with LA charity Feed The Streets.

Others who have donated funds are Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis and her family, who pledged one million dollars (£819,000) to those affected by the wildfires, as well as US superstar Beyonce.

The singer confirmed her BeyGood foundation donated 2.5 million US dollars (£2.05 million) to the relief efforts, after postponing an announcement which fans speculate will be a tour or a new album.

Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation also stepped up, offering a 500,000 dollar (£410,000) donation to relief efforts as “the disaster upends families and dismantles livelihoods”, the rock band said on Instagram.

Paris Hilton, Mel Gibson, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges, Billy Crystal, Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg were among the Hollywood stars who have lost their homes.

US socialite Hilton confirmed she raised 800,000 dollars (£656,000) in 72 hours for the displaced families of LA through her charity 11:11 Media Impact, as she pushed to reach the one million dollar mark on social media.

She also donated 150,000 dollars (£123,000) to GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund – the largest donation to date, the organisation confirmed to the PA news agency.

Similarly, Hilton fostered a three-year-old chihuahua “whose family unfortunately had to surrender her after their home was destroyed in the wildfires”, she said on Instagram.

It comes after the reality star and socialite watched her Malibu home “burn to the ground on live TV”.

The wildfire destruction has halted many events, with speculation growing that the Critics Choice Awards are set to be postponed for a second time – while there was also suggestion that the Oscars ceremony may be impacted.

The Oscars nominations have already been delayed for a second time, with a new date of January 23 confirmed.

Meanwhile, the screening of a new Netflix series starring the Duchess of Sussex, which sees her inviting friends and famous guests to a California estate, was also postponed amid the fires.