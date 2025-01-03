Leonardo DiCaprio ‘doesn’t see himself ever getting married’

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly “doesn’t see himself ever getting married”.

The Oscar-winning actor, who celebrated turning 50 on 11 November, recently made headlines when fans spread gossip he had ditched his infamous “25-and-under” dating rule for good by proposing to his 26-year-old model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti.

But a source has now told Page Six about his apparent intention to stay unmarried for life: “(He) is happy with where things are at between them. Leo doesn’t feel the need to tie the knot to make things official in his eyes.

“(He) loves spending time with Vittoria but doesn’t envision himself as a husband.”

A separate source previously brushed off gossip Leonardo had popped the question to Vittoria.

They told Page Six: “This is nothing more than an Internet rumour.”

The insider added engagement talk “comes up every month” about Leonardo.

Page Six reported engagement rumours previously swirled around him in March, when Vittoria was seen wearing a new ring on her left hand.

She showed off the band when she and Leo were having lunch at Mexican restaurant Yuca’s in Los Angeles.

The couple first sparked dating rumours in the summer of 2023 when they were spotted on the dance floor at a club in fashionable Ibiza, Spain.

Page Six reported months later ‘The Revenant’ star and Vittoria had got serious about each other.

An insider said: “They’ve been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level.”

Leo and Vittoria spent their last Thanksgiving holiday in London with her family, and the model has been seen bonding with the star’s mother Irmelin Indenbirken as well as his long-term actor best friend Tobey Maguire.

The star’s famous exes include models such as Camila Morrone, Gigi Hadid, Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli and Nina Agdal.

Vittoria and Tobey were among the guests at his recent 50th birthday, alongside Steven Spielberg, Robert De Niro, Brad Pitt, Dr Dre, Jamie Foxx and Paris Hilton – as well as Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Mark Ruffalo.