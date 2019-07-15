Leonardo DiCaprio Gleefully Taking a Volleyball to the Head Is a Summer 2019 Mood

When it comes to summer, there are a few celebrities who know how to truly live their best lives. Remember those viral images of Rihanna sitting cross-legged on a Jet Ski? Another star who comes alive in the heat is Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor is known to throw lavish parties on super yachts, but it’s his commitment to lo-fi fun-in-the-sun activities—joyfully running with a Super Soaker, wearing a snorkeling mask on an Italian beach, making out on Citi Bikes—that invariably launches a thousand memes. Leo’s activity of choice this year? Beach volleyball.

Today DiCaprio blessed the world with another highly memeable game in Malibu. Leo was joined by girlfriend model Camila Morrone and Robin Thicke for the match—in which, once again, the actor took a ball to the face. Only this time was different; this time Leo received the ball with full-on glee. Between smiling through getting hit in the face and his unfussy summer look—draping a T-shirt around his hat and neck—Leo’s latest outdoor effort boils down to one word: mood.

Originally Appeared on Vogue

