Leopard Cub Battles Snowman in Nashville Zoo

A clouded leopard cub named Chai battled a snowman at the Nashville Zoo in Tennessee on Friday, January 19.

Footage posted to Facebook shows Chai knocking down the snowman’s head before trampling its snowy remains.

According to the zoo’s website, Chai is one of 43 clouded leopard cubs born to the zoo since 2009, a result of the zoo’s collaborative breeding and assisted reproduction program.

“Frosty was snow match for Chai,” said the zoo. Credit: Nashville Zoo at Grassmere via Storyful