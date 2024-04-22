Lesbian Visibility Week: What is it and what is the theme for 2024?

Lesbian Visibility Week (LVW) is back for 2024 with an emphasis on celebrating the power of sisterhood.

Diva Media Group, Europe’s biggest LGBTQ media group, holds the annual campaign in April to show solidarity with lesbians and and all LGBTQ women and non-binary people.

The week was created to raise awareness of the specific issues faced by lesbians, as well as to celebrate the achievements and contributions of lesbians to the LGBTQ community.

To celebrate LVW, events and activities are held in cities and towns around the world, including marches, rallies and other public events.

A statement from Viva read: “For Lesbian Visibility Week 2024 we will be celebrating the power of sisterhood by uplifting incredible LGBTQIA women and non-binary people from every generation, in every field and in every country around the world.

“One community, so many brilliant individuals.”

This is what you can look forward to this year.

DIVAs get ready because Mint Events are putting on the ultimate #LVW closing party at Soho's The Little Scarlet Door! Get ready to dance the night away on 28 April - get your tickets now 🌈 https://t.co/cFvJj5O8AH pic.twitter.com/XAWWOa7kfR — Lesbian Visibility Week (@LesbianVisWeek) April 2, 2024

When is Lesbian Visibility Week 2024?

This year, LVW takes place between Monday, April 22 and Sunday, April 28.

It will centre around Lesbian Visibility Day on Friday, April 26.

The day has been celebrated since 2008 but has been a fully fledged week since 2020.

Linda Riley, publisher of Viva, wrote: “We needed, and deserved, more time to shine a light on some of the amazing women in our community, and to celebrate who we are without fear of prejudice, harassment or vilification.”

What is the theme for 2024?

The theme for 2024 is #UnifiednotUniform.

Viva is seeking to unite all individuals who identify as a lesbian regardless of trans or cis gender.

This year, Diva is working in partnership with EL*C (Euro Central Asian Lesbian Committee), ILGA World, GLAAD, Curve and LGBT Foundation to make Lesbian Visibility Week an international stage where iconic LGBTQIA women and non-binary people can all take a moment in the spotlight.

What is the history of Lesbian Visibility Week?

LVW was first celebrated in 1990 in West Hollywood. It was conceived out of frustrations from lesbians in the area over the higher visibility of LGBTQ men than LGBTQ women, and to recognise the unique struggles that lesbians face.

Between 1990 and 1992, lesbians moved the week to mid-July as a way to raise awareness and sociopolitical capital.

In 2020, Linda Riley, publisher of Diva magazine, began a new Lesbian Visibility Week in the UK. The inaugural week began on April 20, 2020 and ended on Lesbian Visibility Day, April 26.

LGBT speakers included president of GLAAD Sarah Kate Ellis Henderson, BBC newsreader Jane Hill, and UK Black Pride founder Phyll Opoku Gyimah.

How to celebrate Lesbian Visibility Week in London

Viva is hosting Q&A sessions, a mini film festival and a party to bring the curtain down on the week in London.

For all the events and times, visit the LVW website.