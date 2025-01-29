Lesley Manville and Tim McMullan Set for Marble Hall Murders, Conclusion of Masterpiece PBS Trilogy

Lesley Manville and Tim McMullan will once again reprise their respective roles as book editor Susan Ryeland and fictional detective Atticus Pünd in Marble Hall Murders, Masterpiece PBS’ trilogy-ending follow-up to Magpie Murders (2022) and Moonflower Murders (2024).

The series will begin filming in March in Dublin, Corfu and London, with additional cast to be announced at a later date.

More from TVLine

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m so happy to bring the team back – stars, director, producers and crew – for a third installment of what has been a fantastically successful TV series,” says novelist Anthony Horowitz, who adapted is books for the small screen. “I have a feeling this could be the best yet.”

Marble Hall Murders finds Susan Ryeland returning to England, where she is reluctantly drawn into a new Atticus Pünd mystery, this time written by a new, young writer. “Pünd’s Last Case” is a story set in 1955, in an exotic villa in Corfu — but the identity of a real killer is hidden in the book and once again Susan is going to find herself in grave danger.

“Who killed Miriam Crace, the most famous children’s author in the world?” is a question both Atticus and Susan will grapple with.

“We are beyond thrilled to once again be partnering with Eleventh Hour Films to bring one of Anthony’s

brilliant novels to life and to have Lesley and Tim return in their roles,” Masterpiece PBS scriptec content chief Susanne Simpson said in a statement. “The first two series were incredibly successful for us and we can’t wait for our audience to see Marble Hall Murders.”



Adds executive producer Jill Green, “Anthony has once again brought his unique and original

perspective to the world of murder mystery. Marble Hall Murders completes the trilogy and

the scripts and lead actors are once again at the top of their game.”

Best of TVLine

Sign up for TVLine's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.