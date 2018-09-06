Leslie Jones Hits Comedy Aces In U.S. Open Tennis Commentary

Ron Dicker
Leslie Jones, whose hillarious commentary on the Olympics became must-see social media, just attended the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York.

Of course, she had some observations to share on Twitter ― about fashion (the attire for both players and fans), pre-match practice etiquette and the steamy weather.

Jones noted that she was kicking off the celebration of her 51st birthday (Sept. 7). But we have to say the following is a gift to us.

You were on fire, too, Leslie.

  • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.