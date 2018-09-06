Leslie Jones Hits Comedy Aces In U.S. Open Tennis Commentary

Leslie Jones, whose hillarious commentary on the Olympics became must-see

Leslie Jones, whose hillarious commentary on the Olympics became must-see social media, just attended the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York.

Of course, she had some observations to share on Twitter ― about fashion (the attire for both players and fans), pre-match practice etiquette and the steamy weather.

Jones noted that she was kicking off the celebration of her 51st birthday (Sept. 7). But we have to say the following is a gift to us.

Oh I’m about to raise hell about this shit man!! Um why women can’t dress like it’s Saturday afternoon what the fuck?! I feel like neither one their T-shirt’s is clean! I mean look at Serena going to the prom and they going to a fucking slumber party #usopenisatrippic.twitter.com/HGcSUkmUwI — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 6, 2018

I’m so mad at this man y’all just don’t know. Yes I’m short shaming. What the fuck with the pockets! Ugh!! #usopenisatrippic.twitter.com/u3GuPCCIyR — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 6, 2018

Yo they practicing with each other wtf?! They suppose to be enemies dammit!! #usopenisatrippic.twitter.com/RmxRsgPMp5 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 6, 2018

Um the men get to wear what y’all he fuck they want huh?! I should be able to wear black socks man!! #usopenisatrippic.twitter.com/Z3jNlxSlQA — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 6, 2018

The question is do I look 51?! Fuck what’s going on behind me!! #usopenisatrippic.twitter.com/GMU9h7UGXI — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 6, 2018

You were on fire, too, Leslie.