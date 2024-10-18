Less than 2% of households exceeding Ottawa's new garbage limit

A discarded couch sits at the curb among blue recycling boxes on the last garbage pickup day before Ottawa's new trash limit came into effect. The vast majority of households are so far respecting the limits, the city said Friday. (Francis Ferland/CBC - image credit)

Less than two per cent of Ottawa households have left out more garbage than allowed since collection pickup rules changed, according to data provided by the city.

Starting Sept. 30, households have been limited to three items of trash every two weeks.

According to a memo to council on Friday, only 1.8 per cent of properties that receive curbside waste collection exceeded the three-item limit in the first week of the new limit, and just one per cent exceeded it during the second week.

Less than half of one per cent of households received a special tag for oversized bins during the first two weeks. Under the new rules, containers can't exceed 140 litres in capacity.

For now, garbage collectors will still pick up any items over the limit, but are leaving behind a note explaining the rules to those who exceed either the number of items allowed, or the size of the containers.

"Either of those two scenarios is where we're leaving those educational bin tags so that people know what they're doing other than the policy and can improve that next time out," said Andrea Gay Farley, manager of the city's waste collection program.

The city's solid waste services department will update council again in early November, and will also include data on illegal dumping.

Gay Farley said the yellow garbage bags that residents can purchase if they need to exceed the limit will soon be available at various locations including recreation centres.

"We don't expect people to use the yellow bags in October. They will be ready for when people need them," she said.

The city is also looking to increase the fine for illegal dumping to $500 and is waiting to hear back from the province on approval. Currently the fine ranges from $200 to $500, depending on the location.