'Less computer, more football' - Ceferin's advice for children

SHOWS: LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA (SEPTEMBER 24, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (Slovenian) UEFA PRESIDENT, ALEKSANDER CEFERIN, TALKING TO REPORTERS, SAYING:

"Our parents had to make us go home, and nowadays we have to make our children go outside. That's a problem, that's a real problem, everybody is glued to their phones and computers today, that romantic era when we would spend time in the street to engage in all kinds of sports will never return. We have to work on this, to prevent children from becoming obese and so that they are not addicted to computers."

STORY: UEFA'S Executive Committee meeting kicked off on Tuesday (September 24) in Slovenia's capital Ljubljana with a showcase of European soccer's governing body's grassroots pop up camp in the city centre.

On the pitch children from several European countries had a chance to play against former soccer stars, including Portugal's Luis Figo, France's Florent Malouda, and Slovenia's Milenko Acimovic, along with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.

After the game, Ceferin talked to reporters about UEFA's new Football in Schools programme, which he said was meant to encourage youths to spend more time outdoors and engage in sports.

Later on Tuesday, UEFA's top officials will meet to discuss and decide on hosts for finals of various continental competitions, including Europe's top club event, the Champions League, from 2021 to 2023.

They will also vote on rules of the play-off and the final draw for the 2020 Euros, the top continental competition for national teams.

In a departure from previous editions, the tournament, played in June and July next year, will be hosted by 12 cities across 12 European countries.