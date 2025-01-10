Less-glitzy Detroit Auto Show revs its engines at downtown convention hall

Reuters

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) -Global auto suppliers are working out how much of their production can be moved to the United States, or closer to it, as a defense against tariffs promised by President-elect Donald Trump, according to industry executives at CES in Las Vegas. The auto industry has already experienced eight years of U.S. protectionism, from real and threatened tariffs during Trump's first term and then more tariffs and the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act under President Joe Biden.