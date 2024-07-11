Less Humid Today

Latest Stories
National Hurricane Center monitoring new disturbance off Florida's coast
Different thermometers tell different stories about the heat in Death Valley
At Death Valley National Park, tourists queued for photos in front of a giant thermometer the National Park Service keeps near the visitor center. It’s not precise. It registers the temperature anywhere from 1 to 5 degrees Fahrenheit higher than more modern instruments kept by the National Weather Service nearby, providing a more impressive reading for pictures.
Rising potential for severe storms in Alberta as heat, humidity builds
Hot temperatures and a muggy air mass in Alberta will fuel a risk for thunderstorms on Wednesday, potentially severe in some locales.
Remains of Beryl to deliver a soaking with flood risk to Ontario, Quebec
Ontario and Quebec are expected to see a considerable amount of rain as the remnants from what was once Hurricane Beryl track through the region on Wednesday. Some areas could see over 100 mm of rain, increasing the risk of flooding
Tourists still flock to Death Valley amid searing US heat wave blamed for several deaths
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of Europeans touring the American West and adventurers from around the U.S. are still being drawn to Death Valley National Park, even though the desolate region known as one of the Earth’s hottest places is being punished by a dangerous heat wave blamed for a motorcyclist’s death over the weekend.
Heat dome initiates storm track on the Prairies as heat continues to build
The ridge bringing in record breaking heat to B.C. & Alberta will now be bringing in the risk of severe storms. the northern edge of the ridge, also known as the ring of fire will initiate thunderstorms for much of The Prairies. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
Doug Ford torpedoed electric vehicle charging requirement in Building Code
When Tim Burrows bought his first electric vehicle in 2013, he and his wife took a trip down east and around the Cabot Trail on Cape Breton Island. It was pretty novel for the time. Less than 3,000 of the 1.78 million vehicles purchased that year were electric while the fear of being stranded nowhere near a charger was so stress inducing that even the most committed environmentalists thought twice about taking the leap. Chargers were few and far between. The range on a fully charged battery was
Republicans urge reversal of landmark ruling in Montana climate change lawsuit by young plaintiffs
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Attorneys for Republican officials pressed Montana's Supreme Court on Wednesday to overturn a landmark climate ruling that said the state was violating residents' constitutional right to a clean environment by allowing oil, gas and coal projects without regard for global warming.
What water temperature is too hot to swim? Here's how hot the ocean is in Florida right now
Here’s where the hottest ocean temperatures in Florida were this week and what water temperature is considered unsafe for swimmers.
Elephants trample a Spanish tourist to death in South Africa. He left a car to take photos
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Elephants trampled to death a Spanish tourist at a South African wildlife reserve after he left his vehicle and approached a herd to take photographs, police and local government authorities said Tuesday.
The West may be melting amid historic heat wave but relief is in sight
So far, 14 weather stations across the West whose weather records go back 50 years or more have set new all-time temperature records with the current heat wave.
It was so hot in NYC on Monday this bridge got stuck
The Third Avenue Bridge, which connects Manhattan to the Bronx, was stuck for a period on Monday after high temperatures caused steel to swell. The U.S. National Weather Service says Monday was the hottest day of the year in New York City.
As heat wave continues, Calgarians — 4 legged and otherwise — find ways to cool off
With a heat wave in much of Western Canada stretching into its third day, Calgarians, people and animals alike, are finding ways to cool off. Nearly all of Alberta remains under a heat warning issued by Environment Canada. The weather agency predicts the hottest temperatures are expected on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching 35 C. Overnight, temperatures are expected to stay through the high teens and early 20s. On Tuesday, CBC News spoke to several families who chose to pause their Calgary S
Heat-related emergency calls spike in B.C. as temperatures soar
Health officials have responded to dozens of heat-related calls in recent days, as about 20 heat warnings are still in effect for some parts of British Columbia.Amid the prolonged heat wave, the number of active wildfires in the province has jumped by more than 30 in the last 24 hours as forecasters warn of a risk for high wind and dry lightning in the province's north.While heat warnings have been lifted across Vancouver Island, the South Coast and the Lower Mainland, they remain in place for t
Severe storm risk, extreme heat continues through Thursday over the Prairies
Severe thunderstorm chances will build across the Prairies again on Thursday, as a hot and muggy air mass continues to push humidex values well into the 30s and even 40s for some.
Houston Has 154,000-Gallon Sewage Spill After Power Outage
(Bloomberg) -- Houston warned residents that 154,000 gallons of “domestic wastewater” spilled in the downtown area after Hurricane Beryl dumped heavy rain and cut power to much of the metropolitan area.Most Read from BloombergSaudis Warned G-7 Over Russia Seizures With Debt Sale ThreatHurricane Beryl Makes a Mockery of Texas Climate DeniersThe End of the Cheap Money Era Catches Up to Chelsea FC’s OwnerMicrosoft Orders China Staff to Use iPhones for Work and Drop AndroidAsia’s Richest Banker Gets
Torrential rain moves into Quebec from Ontario overnight
As the remnant moisture from Beryl continues eastward, the risk of localized flooding from heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms carries into Thursday. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
Calgary officials gathering noise data ahead of 2025 enforcement plan
Before the City of Calgary begins enforcing rules about excessive vehicle noise next year, it first wants to determine the hot spots for the problem.So it's started putting out 40 acoustic monitoring devices. The small boxes are about the size of an adult's hand and each contains a microphone.The city says the devices aren't recording anything. But they are measuring noise levels and regularly transmitting the information to a central database.A senior information technology engineer with the Ci
Alberta will see more frequent extreme weather: Environment Canada
The intense heat much of Alberta is currently experiencing could become more common because of climate change, according to experts at Environment Canada. Breanna Karstens-Smith reports.
Sask. First Nations look to AFN for support in quest for natural gas service
The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) is considering a resolution at its assembly this week to help a group of Saskatchewan First Nations in their efforts to get federal funding for natural gas infrastructure.More than 20 First Nations in the province lack full natural gas service, so many homes have to use more expensive forms of heating such as electricity or propane.Chief Melissa Tavita of Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation is one of the leaders at the AFN 45th general assembly in Montreal, which be