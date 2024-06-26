Here are some lesser known summer safety tips
Here are some things you might not have thought about if you're spending some time in the sun.
Princess Anne worried royal fans when it was announced she was in hospital following an accident at her Gatcombe Park home
Canada has become the second country in the world to authorize the first vaccine against chikungunya after the United States. The mosquito-borne disease's territory is growing due to climate change, making the need even greater. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for June 25, 2024.
***DIGITAL USE ONLY*** Incorporating magnesium supplements into your daily routine will benefit you in a number of ways, including strengthening your bones and improving your sleep. Dr. Naomi Newman-Beinart, health expert and nutritionist, has shared five ways in which magnesium can improve your health. Stress relief If you struggle with stress, magnesium supplements could be the key to helping you relax. "Magnesium is renowned for its calming properties," Dr. Newman-Beinart states. "By regulating neurotransmitters, it acts as a natural stress reliever, helping to combat the effects of a busy lifestyle."
A recent kidney transplant at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago was anything but routine, as the patient was awake for the entire surgery. Health reporter Katherine Ward has more on how this may pave the way to help more patients.
Too heavy? Too light? Too darn tiring!? It’s not you. Here’s how to know you’re choosing the right weight when doing your workout.
A woman has been charged with aggravated assault after an infant was admitted to the hospital in Yellowknife with "life-altering injuries" The incident was first reported on April 24, say N.W.T. RCMP, when the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority told police that an injured infant had been admitted to hospital.RCMP said the infant was seen at Stanton Territorial Hospital and had "life-altering injuries of a suspicious nature."The infant was transported to a hospital in Edmo
Princess Anne's husband brought "just a few little treats from home" to his wife as she recovers from a concussion in hospital. The horsewoman was the first royal to compete at an Olympic games, in 1976.
“Idaho preaches a lot of freedom, but women are not free,” one protester said.
Dharmesh Patel was charged with attempted murder after he was accused of driving his Tesla off a cliff with his wife and children inside last year.
Federal food safety regulators said Tuesday that they have warned a top U.S. bakery to stop using labels that say its products contain potentially dangerous allergens when they don't.
Children who have chronic illnesses, including cancer, were transferred on Monday from a hospital in northern Gaza to another one in the south, on their way to receive medical treatment outside the besieged territory. Parents of some of the youngsters said that their children's conditions had deteriorated because of a lack of treatment and also a lack of food in Gaza due to the ongoing conflict. (AP video shot by Mohammad Jahjouh and production by Wafaa Shurafa)
Roisin Pelan, 42, has undergone 60 rounds of chemotherapy and is working her way through a list of life goals.
Younis lays disorientated on a green mattress in Nasser Hospital, in southern Gaza. His long brown eyelashes rest delicately on his pale sunken face, as he drifts in and out of sleep.
The FDA has put a promising new treatment for advanced prostate cancer on the fast track as it shows promise in those whose disease is worsening despite treatments.
Cancer season is officially underway! Showcase your love for the "mother of the zodiac" with these 10 great tattoo ideas
Multinational biopharmaceutical company Altimmune (ALT) reports positive results in Phase 2 trials for its weight-loss drug, pemvidutide. Yahoo Finance Health Reporter Anjalee Khemlani explains the results of the trial, including lean mass loss figures recorded from participants. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination. This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.
A coroner's inquest will be held later this year to look into the troubled life and sudden passing of a young man who was found dead last July at the age of 27. "We can confirm that there will be an inquest into the death of Colton Clarkin," a spokesperson for the Prince Edward Island Department of Justice and Public Safety said in an email. The email said the inquest would be held in the fall of 2024. "He was an extremely talented artist and his gentle soul and loving nature has left an indelib
WEILER-SIMMERBERG, Germany (AP) — Hungary forward Barnabás Varga is expected to be released from hospital on Wednesday after undergoing surgery on facial fractures he sustained in a collision with Scotland’s goalkeeper at the European Championship.
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s Supreme Court on Tuesday voted to decriminalize possession of marijuana for personal use, making the nation one of Latin America’s last to do so, in a move that could reduce its massive prison population.
LONDON (Reuters) -The spread of mpox in Africa needs to be addressed urgently, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday, as scientists warned separately of a dangerous strain in the Democratic Republic of Congo. "There is a critical need to address the recent surge in mpox cases in Africa," Rosamund Lewis, the WHO's technical lead for mpox, said in a briefing note to journalists. In a separate briefing, John Claude Udahemuka of the University of Rwanda, who has been working on an outbreak in Congo's hard-to-reach South Kivu province, said the strain spreading there - a mutated version of the clade I mpox endemic in Congo for decades - was extremely dangerous.