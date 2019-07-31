Let This 2001 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Race Into Your Collection

Why build a racecar when you can buy a racecar?

Some retired racecars are destined to live out the rest of their lives tucked away in a collection, but that hopefully isn't the case with this 2001 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. Originally campaigned in the 2001 Porsche Supercup single-make racing series by Great Britain's Martin Flitton Racing, this racecar has gone on to have drivers such as Jörg Bergmeister, Marco Werner, Wolf Henzler and Sascha Maassen behind the wheel, and now you can strap into the cockpit thanks to SCD Garage.

Porsche first launched the 911 GT3 Cup in 1998 with the 996-generation, and this car was the basis for the highly desirable 911 GT3. As you can see from the pictures, this car is fully equipped for modern racing with a full roll cage, racing harnesses and a stripped-down interior. As sporty as the Porsche 911 looks, it always looks better as a racecar, and this 911 GT3 Cup is a great example. The front splitter and massive rear wing provide all the downforce you'll need for racing or track days, and the BBS center lock wheels with Pirelli racing tires ensure you'll have plenty of grip.

Starting in 1999, Porsche upgraded the engine of the GT3 Cup to bump power from 355 hp up to 365 hp but this car has swapped the 996 engine in favor of a newer 997 engine built by Porsche Motorsport. On top of that, the gearbox was recently rebuilt by Autometrics Motorsports. For an 18-year-old racecar, this 2001 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup is in excellent condition.

Although not street legal, this 2001 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup is a classic racecar that still has plenty of racing hours left in it. It's had some great drivers behind the wheel, and you could be next!

