Let ABC15 Know steps in when Valley woman denied her vehicle title

Imagine making payments on a vehicle for five years, only to find out you don’t own it. A Valley woman learned her car title had a lien even though she paid off the vehicle. Trying to get her title was a problem that was driving her to ultimate frustration until she reached out to Let ABC15 Know for help. CJ owns a salon in downtown Phoenix, she wants to make sure customers are happy with services, but lately, CJ doesn’t feel she is receiving the same treatment.