‘Let’s frickin’ go’: Kings coach Mike Brown fired up to see his son’s 49ers in Super Bowl

Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown walked into his pregame press conference Sunday in Oklahoma City wearing a black San Francisco 49ers shirt and began his remarks with a clear message.

“Let’s go! Let’s frickin’ go!” Brown said.

Brown’s son, Cameron Brown, is in his first season with the 49ers as a quality control coach working primarily with the defensive line. He became a full-time staff member over the summer after initially joining the team in the offseason as an intern.

Brown, speaking before Sunday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, said he texted his son this morning. He treated the occasion more like a proud father than a coach offering a pregame speech.

“I’ll tell you, this is the last form of communication we had,” Brown said, reaching for his cell phone. “I said, ‘I appreciate you, Cam. Now go kick the Chiefs’ ass! I love you!’

“He said, ‘No problem! Yes, sir. Love you, too.’”

Cameron Brown is a former defensive lineman who played three seasons at Case Western, a small research university in Ohio. He owns program records with 34 ½ career sacks and 15 sacks in a season. He was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 before joining the staff to coach the defensive line and linebackers.

Brown half jokingly said he only wanted to talk football before the Kings played the Thunder. He couldn’t hide how excited he and his family are to see his son participating in the Super Bowl.

“This is the top,” he said. “This is awesome. I’m locked into our game, OK, (but) there’s a little bit of me that’s locked into their game, too. But it’s exciting, man. I know my dad (is excited). He watches all my press conferences and the whole nine yards. So, he’s got our game at 2 and he’s going to watch his grandson at 5:30. He’s in hog’s heaven, too. I think I’m more excited than my dad, but I’m not sure.

Brown and the Kings were planning to stay in Oklahoma City to watch the Super Bowl following Sunday afternoon’s game against the Thunder. The team was scheduled to fly out Monday for Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.