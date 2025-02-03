Who let the hogs out? The rogue pigs terrorising a Norfolk village

After three decades of service for Norfolk Constabulary, Superintendent Jim Smerdon retired to the village of Garvestone for the quiet life.

With no shops, one church and just a few hundred houses, the small farming community appeared to be a rural haven – barely more than a dozen crimes were reported throughout the whole of last year.

But the peace was shattered two weeks ago when a gang of pigs escaped from a local farm and tore up the front gardens of three homes.

Rather than being a one-off incident, the swine have escaped roughly 10 times over the past fortnight and destroyed the gardens of about seven houses, with one villager comparing the aftermath to the “Battle of the Somme”.

Although they are regularly rounded up and returned, the escapes keep happening.

Rummaging pigs dig up village lawn

Tensions have started to boil over in the once tranquil village and many people have blamed farmer Trevor Armiger, who keeps about 100 pigs on his farm at the edge of the village.

But he has claimed the pigs are only able to escape because someone is cutting the fences that keep them in.

Mr Smerdon, a detective for the Metropolitan Police in the 1970s before his time at Norfolk Constabulary, has now taken up the case – speaking to villagers and Mr Armiger and even contacting former colleagues at the police to see if they can investigate.

But even the experienced policeman has been left stumped.

Night-time shot of pigs at work

“I cannot understand why anybody would let the pigs out deliberately. By doing so, not only are you endangering the public, you’re endangering yourself,” the 64-year-old told The Telegraph.

“The thought that people nearby are doing that is difficult and there needs to be some proper evidence to show that is the case. There’s always going to be two sides to every story.

“The farmer’s saying that somebody else is letting his pigs out. The community is saying he’s not keeping them in properly.”

Mr Smerdon, who is chairman of the parish council, said that community tension is now “running high” and he is worried that “from these scenes, it can get very nasty, very quickly”.

Trevor and Daniele Armiger, owners of the pigs - Eastern Daily Press/SWNS

Villagers are pig sick about it and have called the police, as well as the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), Animal Welfare and the Animal and Plant Health Agency about it. However, officers said they believe it is a civil matter.

Goats have previously escaped from Mr Armiger’s farm, according to Mr Smerdon, but the first pigs did not get loose until August, when five had to be rescued after straying on to the main road in the village.

Only in the past two weeks have they started digging up lawns, but villager Colin Williams, whose garden has been targeted four times, said they had already caused more than £1,000 of damage.

Mr Williams, who set up a CCTV system to record the pigs’ visits, said: “We came here to live in this lovely village but now the first thing you see when you cross the railway is mullered grass.

“Our garden is no longer a garden. It now looks like the Battle of the Somme.”

The worst offender, he said, was a large mottled pig that had visited his garden several times.

“We just want this to stop”, he said.

Gary and Anita Law in their front garden which has been churned u by the pigs - Eastern Daily Press/SWNS

Gary Law, whose garden was also targeted, said: “What is the point of putting it all back if they’re just going to come back again?”

Another villager, Phil Williams, said: “I’m angry. We just know it’s such a lot of money to fix this.”

Lorraine and Phil Williams, two more victims of the pigs - Eastern Daily Press/SWNS

The villagers believe that since the pigs belong to Mr Armiger, he should be accountable for the damage.

But Mr Armiger said he had CCTV footage and broken locks to support his claim that he is the victim of criminal damage.

He said: “There’s nothing we’ve been doing to let them out and as soon as we’re aware they’re out, we bring them back.”

His wife, Danielle Armiger, said: “We’ve got proof of someone coming in and letting the pigs out. But people around here aren’t listening to the whole story.

“Trevor has kept pigs here for over 40 years and since August, someone has been letting them out.”

Norfolk police investigated a report of criminal damage to Mr Amiger’s fence, but a spokesman said: “All lines of inquiry have been exhausted and the case has been closed.”

A Breckland Council spokesman said: “We are aware of this issue and are currently investigating. As investigations are ongoing, we are unable to discuss this matter further at the present time.”