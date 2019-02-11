Let Lay Zhang Take You Inside His First Grammys

Like a bolt from the blue, the Grammys have suddenly gone global. There to help usher in this new world order: Lay Zhang, the Chinese pop star and member of EXO, who happens to be an international fashion ambassador, as well. He was last seen front row at Pierpaolo Piccioli’s recent
Valentino men’s shows, dressed in the designer’s signature blend of couture and street. Zhang is an unconventional artist (see: “Sheep”), and for his first Grammys appearance, there was no one better tasked to deliver a non-traditional suit.
The team selected Look 60 from
Pre-Fall 2019, which bowed in Tokyo last November. Notably, that show was the house’s first in Japan, and that spirit of cross-cultural exchange played swimmingly into Zhang’s own transoceanic trip. Beneath the cropped suit jacket, Zhang wore a black collared shirt, left untucked, and a sweatshirt, graced by a surreal self-portrait of the photographer Izumi Miyazaki. In effect, Zhang became a Chinese Korean-pop artist, highlighting a young Japanese artist’s work by way of Rome, on American soil. What a beautiful thing.
Here, Zhang shares an exclusive look at his night.
“Always working. I wanted to work on a song while getting my makeup done.”
Photo: Courtesy of Lay Zhang’s Studio More
“My hairstylist wanted to make my hair perfect.”
Photo: Courtesy of Lay Zhang’s Studio More
“Quick shoot before I go to the Grammys. Trying to give my best serious pose.”
Photo: Courtesy of Lay Zhang’s Studio More
“I can’t run away from my makeup artist.”
Photo: Courtesy of Lay Zhang’s Studio More Story continues
“Almost time for the red carpet.”
Photo: Courtesy of Lay Zhang’s Studio More
“I’m so grateful and happy to be at my first Grammys red carpet. I can’t wait for the show!”
Photo: Courtesy of Lay Zhang’s Studio More See All of the Celebrity Looks From the Grammys 2019 Red Carpet: Grammy Awards 2019: See Every Look Live From the Red Carpet
Cardi B in archive Mugler and Gismondi1754 jewelry
Photo: Getty Images More
Katy Perry in Balmain with Djula jewelry
Photo: Getty Images More
Jennifer Lopez in Ralph & Russo and a Judith Leiber Couture bag
Photo: Getty Images More
Travis Scott in Saint Laurent and Kylie Jenner in Balmain, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry
Photo: Getty Images More
Lady Gaga in Celine by Hedi Slimane, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Photo: Getty Images More
Post Malone
Photo: Getty Images More
Tracee Ellis Ross
Photo: Getty Images More
Dua Lipa in Bulgari jewelry
Photo: Getty Images More
Anna Kendrick in Nikos Koulis jewelry
Photo: Getty Images More
Kacey Musgraves in Valentino
Photo: Getty Images More
Janelle Monáe in Tiffany & Co jewelry
Photo: Getty Images More
Hennessy Carolina
Photo: Getty Images More
Young Thug
Photo: Getty Images More
Pusha T in Thom Browne
Photo: Getty Images More
J Balvin
Photo: Getty Images More
Ella Mai in Tiffany & Co jewelry
Photo: Getty Images More
Kelsea Ballerini in Jenny Packham and Eva Fehren jewelry
Photo: Getty Images More
Dolly Parton
Photo: Getty Images More
Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey
Photo: Getty Images More
Miley Cyrus in Mugler and Loree Rodkin jewelry
Photo: Getty Images More
Heide Klum in Jimmy Choo shoes with a Judith Leiber Couture bag
Photo: Getty Images More
Bebe Rexha in Monsoori and Hearts On Fire jewelry and Amwaj earrings
Photo: Getty Images More
Tierra Whack
Photo: Getty Images More
Leon Bridges in Bode
Photo: Getty Images More
Meghan Trainor in Forevermark Diamonds jewelry
Photo: Getty Images More
Miguel
Photo: Getty Images More
Alicia Keys in Bulgari jewelry
Photo: Getty Images More
Shawn Mendes
Photo: Getty Images More
Kelsea Ballerini
Photo: Getty Images More
Alessia Cara in Nicholas Kirkwood shoes
Photo: Getty Images More
St. Vincent in Giambattista Valli Couture, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Bulgari jewelry
Photo: Getty Images More
Ashlee Simpson in Georges Chakra Couture
Photo: Getty Images More
Charlie Puth in Prada
Photo: Getty Images More
Camila Cabello
Photo: Getty Images More
Teddy Geiger
Photo: Getty Images More
Rashida Jones
Photo: Getty Images More
Tori Kelly
Photo: Getty Images More
Nina Dobrev
Photo: Getty Images More
Diplo
Photo: Getty Images More
Quincy in Ermenegildo Zegna XXX
Photo: Getty Images More
Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile
Photo: Getty Images More
Lauren London in Le Vian jewelry
Photo: Getty Images More
Andra Day
Photo: Getty Images More
Swae Lee
Photo: Getty Images More
Shooter Jennings
Photo: Getty Images More
Ashanti
Photo: Getty Images More
Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando
Photo: Getty Images More
Jorja Smith in Balmain and Bulgari jewelry
Photo: Getty Images More
H.E.R. in Coach and Judith Leiber Couture bag
Photo: Getty Images More
Jon Batiste in Coach
Photo: Getty Images More
Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton
Photo: Getty Images More
Fantasia Barrino
Photo: Getty Images More
Bonnie McKee
Photo: Getty Images More
Wilmer Valderrama in Jimmy Choo shoes
Photo: Getty Images More
Ryan Hurd
Photo: Getty Images More
Patrizia Yanguela
Photo: Getty Images More
Donna Farizan
Photo: Getty Images More
Shawn Everett
Photo: Getty Images More
Nicolle Galyon
Photo: Getty Images More
Emily Lazar
Photo: Getty Images More
Merle Dandridge
Photo: Getty Images More
Tamara Dhia
Photo: Getty Images More
Buddy Guy
Photo: Getty Images More
Bombino
Photo: Getty Images More
Lili Fini Zanuck
Photo: Getty Images More
Keltie Knight
Photo: Getty Images More
Karim Sulayman
Photo: Getty Images More
Raquel Sofia
Photo: Getty Images More
Roget Chahayed
Photo: Getty Images More
Mimi Saballa
Photo: Getty Images More
Lee Ann Womack
Photo: Getty Images More
Claudia Brant
Photo: Getty Images More
Gregory Porter
Photo: Getty Images More
Fantastic Negrito
Photo: Getty Images More
Sophie Hawley-Weld
Photo: Getty Images More
Lili Haydn
Photo: Getty Images More
Alan Hicks
Photo: Getty Images More
Isaac Cole Powell
Photo: Getty Images More
Jerry Cantrell
Photo: Getty Images More
Tanika Ray
Photo: Getty Images More
Derek Ali
Photo: Getty Images More
Ricky Rebel
Photo: Getty Images More
Renee Bargh
Photo: Getty Images More
Tia Fuller
Photo: Getty Images More
Etana
Photo: Getty Images More
Jay Rock in Jason of Beverly Hills jewelry
Photo: Getty Images More
Charlie Wilson
Photo: Getty Images More
Kaskade
Photo: Getty Images More
Toni Cornell
Photo: Getty Images More
Raul Midón
Photo: Getty Images More
Ashley McBryde
Photo: Getty Images More
Hit-Boy
Photo: Getty Images More
Evan LaRay
Photo: Getty Images More
Ruth Westheimer
Photo: Getty Images More
Mark Ronson in Celine by Hedi Slimane
Photo: Getty Images More
Sophie Milman
Photo: Getty Images More
Blanca Blanco
Photo: Getty Images More
Vincent Watson
Photo: Getty Images More
Kendra Erika
Photo: Getty Images More
Aida Cuevas
Photo: Getty Images More
Tokimonsta
Photo: Getty Images More
Tainy
Photo: Getty Images More See the videos.