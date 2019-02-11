Let Lay Zhang Take You Inside His First Grammys

Like a bolt from the blue, the Grammys have suddenly gone global. There to help usher in this new world order: Lay Zhang, the Chinese pop star and member of EXO, who happens to be an international fashion ambassador, as well. He was last seen front row at Pierpaolo Piccioli’s recent Valentino men’s shows, dressed in the designer’s signature blend of couture and street. Zhang is an unconventional artist (see: “Sheep”), and for his first Grammys appearance, there was no one better tasked to deliver a non-traditional suit.

The team selected Look 60 from Pre-Fall 2019, which bowed in Tokyo last November. Notably, that show was the house’s first in Japan, and that spirit of cross-cultural exchange played swimmingly into Zhang’s own transoceanic trip. Beneath the cropped suit jacket, Zhang wore a black collared shirt, left untucked, and a sweatshirt, graced by a surreal self-portrait of the photographer Izumi Miyazaki. In effect, Zhang became a Chinese Korean-pop artist, highlighting a young Japanese artist’s work by way of Rome, on American soil. What a beautiful thing.

Here, Zhang shares an exclusive look at his night.

