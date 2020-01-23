Let’s Get Ready to (Royal) Rumble With 32 Years of WWE Royal Rumble Winners (Photos)

We’re days away from the 2020 WWE “Royal Rumble” pay-per-view, which will conclude with a 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal.

Who will be the last man standing inside the (crowded, for most of it) ring? Well, Las Vegas favors Roman Reigns, despite the fact that Reigns also has a Falls Count Anywhere match with Baron Corbin to get through.

On the sports books’ big boards, the Big Dog is followed by Drew McIntyre, and then it’s a tie between Brock Lesnar and CM Punk. Reigns and Lesnar have both won the Royal Rumble Match once before, Punk and McIntyre have not.

Lesnar and Punk, who come with 6-to-1 odds each, both have pretty strong cases to NOT be good bets. Lesnar, by his own insistence, is entering the squared circle first of 30 spaced-out slots. As for Punk, he isn’t technically even an active professional wrestler anymore. Punk’s present-day wrestling involvement is pretty much limited to a part time gig on FS1’s “WWE Backstage,” a Fox Sports studio show that covers WWE wrestling.

Kevin Owens rounds out the Top 5, odds-wise. He’d be another first-time winner.

For the women, Sin City sees Shayna Baszler booking her trip to the WrestleMania main event with a Royal Rumble Match victory.

Behind Baszler is Ronda Rousey, who like Punk, is not an active wrestler. And then there is Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

Considering the Women’s Royal Rumble Match just began in 2018 and that Asuka and Becky Lynch are booked in a title match on Sunday, there will be no repeat winner there.

Below are the multi-time winners:

Hulk Hogan (1990, 1991)

Shawn Michaels (1995, 1996)

Stone Cold Steve Austin (1997, 1998, 2001)

Triple H (2002, 2016)

Batista (2005, 2014)

John Cena (2008, 2013)

Randy Orton (2009, 2017)















Here are the men who have declared for the 2020 Royal Rumble Match thus far:

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (entered himself at No. 1), Roman Reigns, King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Braun Strowman, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E, Erick Rowan, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Elias, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Otis, Tucker, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Raw Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy, Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and R-Truth (undeclared after declaring).



And the few women: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, and Sarah Logan.

