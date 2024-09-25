Letcher Co. Sheriff pleads not guilty in fatal shooting of judge at Ky. courthouse

An Eastern Kentucky sheriff charged with killing a local judge pleaded not guilty to murder Wednesday morning at his first court proceeding.

Sheriff Shawn “Mickey” Stines appeared virtually in a Carter County courtroom, which is about two hours and 30 minutes from Letcher County.

Stines is charged with killing District Judge Kevin Mullins in Mullins’ office in the county courthouse on Sept. 19.

Police said there was a short “personal” argument between the two before Stines, 43, allegedly shot Mullins, 54, multiple times.

At the court hearing, Stines had yet to have a defense attorney appointed to the case, but was represented by Josh Miller, the directing attorney for the capital trial branch at the Department of Public Advocacy.

Police have not released information on the subject of the argument, but Stines gave testimony in a “tense” deposition days before in a case in which he was accused of not properly supervising a deputy who coerced a woman to have sex with him in the judge’s office.

Stines surrendered to law enforcement immediately after the shooting.

The case has received numerous special appointments including a Carter County District Judge Rupert Willhoit III as presiding judge, Larry Thompson as the court reporter, and special prosecutor Jackie Steele from the attorney general’s office.

Stines’ not guilty plea was expected ahead of his Wednesday appearance, as felony defendants are not able to plead guilty at their first appearance in district court because district judges don’t have the jurisdiction to accept a guilty plea for a felony.

Stines is scheduled to reappear for his preliminary hearing on Oct. 1.

This is a developing story that will be updated.