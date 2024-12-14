Let's Discuss [Spoiler]'s Death in 'The Day of the Jackal' Season Finale



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



In The Day of the Jackal novel by Frederick Forsyth, the Jackal, the titular assassin, dies at the end. In the 1973 film adaption, starring Edward Fox as the Jackal, he also dies at the end. But—spoiler alert!—in the season one finale of the 2024 television series, starring Eddie Redmayne as the Jackal, he survives. Instead, it is Bianca, the MI6 agent who had been tracking him, who is killed.





The Day of the Jackal

$15.70 at amazon.com

“When I signed on, I signed on with the prospect of doing another series, so having loved the [film]—I was like, ‘Oh, well, he survived,’” Redmayne told T&C. “But, I didn't know what the ending was going to be. You don't know the ending when you start something. That's something I've struggled with slightly in television is you don't know the whole thing you're playing.”

He continued, “One of the things that was really important to Anu Menon, our director of the last block, was that whilst there was an inversion as to who survives, that odd kind of affronting abruptness of how the Jackal dies, of the death in the original movie, should be retained. It was quite a balancing act, how you have that shocking abruptness, but at the same point that you pay homage to Lashana's character—Bianca's tenacity and obsession and talent. She has just been so compulsive. That was something we tried to juggle.”

Other deaths in the finale include Nuria's brother, Alvaro (Jon Arias), who gets caught up in the Jackal's final showdown with Bianca, as does Bianca's partner Vince (Nick Blood). Despite all odds, the Jackal survives. Now we wait patiently for The Day of the Jackal season two…

All episodes of Day of the Jackal season one are now streaming on Peacock. Shop Now

You Might Also Like