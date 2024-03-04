'Let's Go Iowa!': Travis Scott Cheers on at College Basketball Game

Travis Scott made an appearance to watch college basketball star Caitlin Clark play in Iowa City, on Sunday, March 3.

Video recorded by Eliot Clough shows in-game host at Iowa, Laura VandeBerg, introducing the rapper to the crowd, who screams “Let’s go Iowa!”

“Word quickly spread through Carver-Hawkeye Arena that Travis Scott showed up,” Clough told Storyful.

Speaking courtside, Scott said he was “out to come see CC handle business tonight” describing Clark as “one of the greatest humans of all time.”

“This Iowa energy is like no other. I think they need to bottle this energy and bring it around the world,” he added.

Clark became the NCAA’s basketball division I career scoring leader during the game on Sunday.

She has 3,685 points, breaking the 54-year record of 3,667 points, previously held by Pete Maravich. Credit: Eliot Clough via Storyful